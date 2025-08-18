The Crocs Ghostbusters Clog Crosses All Kinds Of Streams

Crocs aren’t exactly known for being subtle, and the same can probably be said for their legions of fans. That said, Crocs’ wild collaborations are reserved only for those who really want to stand out in a crowd, and this Ghostbusters Clog is one of the most over-the-top designs that they’ve ever produced (outside of the Pringles collection anyway). Everything you need to know can be found below, including details on when and where you’ll be able to pick up a pair.

The foundation of the Classic Clog makeover is inspired by the Ghostbusters jumpsuits, though Crogs went above and beyond with a touch-activated Proton Pack that makes a power-up sound on the outsole, oversized Ghost Trap and Slimer Jibbitz charms, glow-in-the-dark ectoplasm toe covers, a Ghostbusters Logo strap, and interchangeable name tags that allow you to change between Venkman, Zeddemore, Stantz, and Spengler to suit your mood.

Ghostbusters Crocs Classic Clogs / $89.99 / Launches August 19th order at Crocs

If you want to score a pair of Ghostbusters Crocs Classic Clogs for yourself, you’ll want to be ready on August 19th when they’re expected to go up for sale right here at the Crocs website priced at $89.99 in Men’s and Women’s sizes. Generally speaking, Crocs launches happen earlier in the day, so make sure to check in often. There’s an option to sign up for notifications, but they can sometimes arrive too late if a product release is especially popular. That may or may not be the case here.

If you miss out or prefer to give some existing Crocs Clogs some Ghostbusters flair, a separate set of Jibbitz charms will also be available here at the Crocs website priced at $19.99. The set will include the Ghostbusters logo, an Ecto-1 license plate, the Ecto-1 itself, Stay-Puft, and Slimer charms.