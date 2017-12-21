‘The Dark Crystal’ To Be Released On 4K Ultra HD

Sony Pictures will be re-releasing The Dark Crystal for home viewing in 4K Ultra HD.

Fans can revisit the fantasy epic from the imagination of Jim Henson when The Dark Crystal debuts on 4K Ultra HD™ and returns to Blu-ray™ and digital on March 6. The visually spectacular tale of a young hero who must find a legendary relic in order to restore harmony to the universe has been fully restored in 4K from the original camera negative. Additionally, the Blu-ray is housed in a limited edition 24-page Digibook, complete with rare archival photos and behind-the-scenes stories. Included among the hours of archival bonus material is the all-new featurette “The Myth, Magic and Henson Legacy,” where fans go behind the scenes of with insight from Lisa Henson and Toby Froud.



The Dark Crystal on 4K Ultra HD includes Dolby Atmos audio and is presented in full 4K resolution with HDR. The 4K restoration also serves as the basis for the 1080p HD presentation on Blu-ray.

In the world of The Dark Crystal, set in another time, the titular Crystal was the Balance and Truth in the Universe, but was destroyed dividing the world into two factions: the wicked Skeksis and the peaceful Mystics. Now as the convergence of the three suns approaches the Crystal must be healed or darkness will reign forever. It is up to Jen, the last of his race, to carry out the prophecy that a Gelfing will return the missing chard of crystal and destroy the Skeksis’ evil Empire. But will Jen be up to the challenge of battling the unknown?



The film originally released in is directed by Jim Henson and Frank Oz with producer Gary Kurtz (Stars Wars, The Empire Strikes Back), The Dark Crystal is often referred to as a fantasy masterpiece weaving a timeless myth of Good and Evil.

Blu-ray bonus features for The Dark Crystal include:

Legacy: Go behind the scenes of this iconic film with stories from Lisa Henson and Toby Froud.

Deleted Scenes

Commentary with Brian Froud

Picture-in-Picture Storyboard Track

Original Skeksis Language Scenes with Introduction by Screenwriter David Odell

The World of The Dark Crystal Documentary

Reflections of The Dark Crystal: “Light on the Path of Creation” & “Shard of Illusion”

Photo Galleries

Theatrical Teaser & Trailer

The Dark Crystal is based on Boom Studios’ comic by the title of The Power of The Dark Crystal, created by Jim Henson.

“The Dark Crystal,” will also make a rare appearance on big screens nationwide in a special two-night presentation from Fathom Events on February 25 and 28, featuring an exclusive interview with Lisa Henson. Tickets are available at www.FathomEvents.com.