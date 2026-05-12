Prime Video’s Henry Cavill Starring Live-Action Anime Reboot Reveals Surprising Update

Henry Cavill is leading the cast of a new live-action anime movie for Amazon MGM Studios, and it got a surprising update as the reboot of the 1980s classic gets closer to its release. It’s been a great few years for live-action anime adaptations as fans have gotten to see many major projects not only release, but get a ton of positive responses from both fans of the classic versions and new fans. But the real test is coming soon as a major classic from the 1980s is getting the live-action treatment next.

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Amazon MGM Studios is currently producing a brand new live-action take on Voltron, and it’s going to star Henry Cavill in a mysterious role with tons of new faces for the occasion. This seemed perfect for the big screen, but it was revealed during Amazon MGM Studios’ upfront presentation (as reported by Discussing Film) that this new film is coming straight to Prime Video instead. Skipping a theatrical release altogether, it’s definitely an interesting move for the reboot.

Voltron Live-Action Movie Reboot to Stream With Prime Video, Skipping Theaters

World Events Productions

This new live-action take on Voltron has been in development for many years at this point, but started production in full back in 2024 after Amazon MGM Studios nabbed the rights for the project. It was then the film started to add members to its cast with Henry Cavill, Sterling K. Brown and more being the first major highlights. , the new Voltron took a major step closer to its release. But Prime Video has yet to confirm a release date or movie for the new film as of the time of this writing.

The live-action Voltron film is directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber (Red Notice, Central Intelligence) with a script that Thurber wrote together with Ellen Shanman. Todd Lieberman and David Hoberman are producing together with Bob Koplar, who represents World Events Productions, the studio behind the original English language adaptation Voltron series. But as for what to expect from its story, there are still many questions floating around thus far.

Who Stars in Live-Action Voltron Movie?

World Events Production

The cast for Voltron‘s new live-action feature film stars Henry Cavill, Sterling K. Brown, and Rita Ora. They’ll be joined by a new cast of fresh faces who will likely be the new central pilots for Voltron’s lions including John Kim, Daniel Quinn-Toye, Alba Baptista, Samson Kayo, and Tharanya Tharan. Roles for each of the actors have yet to be fully confirmed as of this time, so there are still many more reveals to come as Voltron preps for its launch.

Voltron is certainly going to be one to keep an eye on because it’s uniquely an English language production. World Events Productions had taken footage from the original anime releases, Beast King Go-Lion and Armored Fleet Dairugger XV, and adapted it into what many fans would know as Voltron. It’s been teased to be a faithful adaptation of the 1980s classic, and after seeing what , there’s a hope they can pull it all off.

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HT – Discussing Film