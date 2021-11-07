New LEGO Super Mario Sets Announced for 2022

A new series of sets in the LEGO Super Mario line has been revealed by Nintendo. The new sets are more in line with previously released sets, especially compared to the recently announced Luigi’s Mansion-inspired sets. While details on the new sets are relatively limited, Nintendo did announce that they are expected to release in early 2022.

The reveal of the sets was seemingly made at the 4th China International Import Expo, according to The Brick Fan. More specifically, the newly revealed sets include Bowser Jr’s Clown Car Expansion Set, Dorrie’s Beachfront Expansion Set, Big Urchin Beach Ride Expansion Set, and the fourth series of character packs. You can check out what all of the newly announced sets look like for yourself below, straight from Nintendo:

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/NintendoAmerica/status/1456999852647362565

As noted above, the Bowser Jr’s Clown Car Expansion Set, Dorrie’s Beachfront Expansion Set, Big Urchin Beach Ride Expansion Set, and the fourth series of character packs are all set to release in early 2022. No exact date was given as part of the announcement, but considering the fact that the Luigi’s Mansion-inspired sets — LEGO Super Mario Luigi’s Mansion Lab and Poltergust Expansion Set, the LEGO Super Mario Luigi’s Mansion Entryway Expansion Set, and the LEGO Super Mario Luigi’s Mansion Haunt-and-Seek Expansion Set — are set to release on January 1, 2022, it seems fair to assume that the others will be releasing around then as well. No exact pricing was announced, but if history is any indication, the bigger sets could retail for around $30 while the character packs will be blind-bag items around $6.You can check out all of our previous coverage of LEGO right here.

What do you think about the fact that the LEGO Super Mario line adding new expansion sets in early 2022? Are you looking forward to picking any of them up for yourself?