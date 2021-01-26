The Office Funko Fair Pop Figures Are All Exclusives

Funko has released a ton of Pop figures based on iconic tv show The Office, but there were some glaring character omissions. Today at Funko Fair 2021, some of those gaps in the lineup were filled. The only problem is that all of these new Pop figures are exclusives, so you'll need to act fast. Here's the breakdown.

The first part of the Funko Fair 2021 The Office lineup includes Ryan Howard, Ryan Howard (Blonde Hair), Phyllis Vance, and Oscar Martinez. These figures are Walmart exclusives that can be pre-ordered right here. Note that Walmart's Funko Pop exclusives tend to go very quickly, so reserve these while you can.

Next up we have Creed (with Mung Beans), which is a GameStop exclusive that you can pre-order here. Creed will also get a Specialty Series exclusive with a Halloween Creed Chase at some point in the future.

Finally, Chalice Collectibles is getting Pop figures of basketball Michael Scott and Dwight Schrute - the latter with a shirtless Chase figure. You can pre-order these figures right here while they last.

The new The Office Pop figures are part of Funko Fair Day 6, which is dedicated to TV fandoms. You can keep tabs on all of the new Funko Pop releases from the event right here via our Funko Fair master list.

In other news, as die hard The Office fans know, the series recently left Netflix for its new streaming home on NBCUniversal's Peacock service. Fans weren't thrilled about the move to say the least, but if you are going into withdrawal, here's what you need to know about their Office-centric pricing:

The standard, free tier of Peacock includes ads and doesn't include access to all of the content on the service. With this tier, you can watch the first two seasons of The Office. With Peacock Premium, which is $4.99 per month, you get access to every episode of The Office, along with the available bonus features and extras. Peacock Premium Plus gets you the same access for $9.99 per month, but removes all of the ads. Sign-ups for all of the options are available here.

