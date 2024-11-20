The Owl House Funko Pops Are On The Way

The Disney Channel animated series The Owl House just got its first Funko Pops! The show, which aired from January 2020 to April 2023, garnered fans of all ages to follow the adventures of Luz, a human girl who stumbles into the depths of the Demon Realm. Along the way new friends are made and new adventures are had. The Funko Pop drop includes Luz as well as her friends Eda, King, and Amity, and pre-orders are set to launch today November 20th here at Entertainment Earth and here on Amazon. Additional details can be found below

Disney’s The Owl House Luz Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure: The main character of The Owl House, when she isn’t busy fighting evil Demons or monsters, she’s enjoying time with her friends.

The main character of The Owl House, when she isn’t busy fighting evil Demons or monsters, she’s enjoying time with her friends. Disney’s The Owl House Amity Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure: A student at Hexside, Amity is a powerful abomination expert who helps her friends through tough positions.

A student at Hexside, Amity is a powerful abomination expert who helps her friends through tough positions. Disney’s The Owl House Eda Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure: Eda Clawthorne or The Owl Lady!

Eda Clawthorne or The Owl Lady! Disney’s The Owl House King Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure: Eda’s son and Luz’s best friend, this demon-turned-Titan is ready to go home with you.

The Owl House came to an end in 2023 with a slightly modified episode structure. Season 3 was made up entirely of 3 “special finale” episodes. The finale season showed us our loveable characters living life after a time jump, all of their stories wrapped up and finished. It was nice to see a show get to finish its story, even after their finale season had to be cut short.

Will there ever be more of The Owl House? According to Dana Terrace, don’t get your hopes up. When asked on X about rumors of a potential spinoff being greenlit, Terrace responded, “Nope! Someone’s just making shit up w no proof haha.” Going even further, Terrace expressed that they don’t want a fourth season or to focus on a single project for the rest of their career, “Besides, I don’t want a [The Owl House Season 4]. I don’t want to ‘redo’ anything or make my whole career centered around one show idea. But hey, if that ever changes you’d hear it straight from me not someone trying to get views on tiktok.”

While there won’t be more The Owl House in the future, we’re happy with these three seasons and some Funko Pops. These characters will live on in our hearts.