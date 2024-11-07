The Simpsons Ultimates Kang Figure Is On Sale With a Big Discount

Watch out, Springfield’s under attack! By what, you might ask? By Black Friday deals! Super7’s The Simpsons Ultimates Kang 7-inch action figure is currently on sale at Entertainment Earth, and it comes with a ton of accessories. In fact, you can grab it here via our exclusive Comicbook link which will apply an additional 10% on the sale price at checkout, bringing the total down to $57.59 with free U.S. shipping. That’s roughly 23% off the list price.

The Simpsons Ultimates Kang 7-Inch Action Figure: 2x Interchangeable heads, 5x Interchangeable hands, 1x Maggie Alien, 1x Ray gun, 1x Earth Capital sign / $74.99 $57.59 /

The Simpsons Ultimates Kang figure is part of an early Black Friday sale that’s happening here at Entertainment Earth. It includes discounts as high as 30% on collectibles, with new items added daily. At the time of writing, the sale also includes the The Simpsons Ultimates Bartman 7-Inch figure priced at $39.59 after the Black Friday deal and our automatic 10% discount. The Kodos figure is also listed here at Entertainment Earth, but was sold out at the time of writing. However, you can find it here at Walmart for the list price.

Kodos and Kang are two fan-favorite Rigellian aliens who regularly arrive from the planet of Rigel 7 to attack the city of Springfield. The two aliens appeared during the first installment of The Simpsons’ iconic, Halloween Treehouse of Horror episode. After making quite a splash in their first episode, Kodos and Kang have showed up in every single Treehouse of Horror episode since.

The Simpsons continues on, having just started their 36 season this year. We can only hope that Kodos and Kang continue to terrorize Springfield for many years to come.



