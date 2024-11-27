Three Terrifying UNO Games Are On Sale In a Single Black Friday Set

You’ve probably played many an old-fashioned game of UNO in the past, but nothing can prepare you for this. The Adult Party Uno Pack includes three new extreme versions of the game that dramatically increase the challenge, the drama, and the fun: UNO All Wilds, UNO Show ‘Em No Mercy, and UNO Dare Adults Only. And we haven’t even got to the best part! Walmart is currently offering the Adult Party Uno Pack on a Black Friday discount. Currently, it’s available here at Walmart for only $15 which is down from the original price of $36.49. That’s almost a 60% discount!

UNO Show ‘Em No Mercy

You might remember that UNO Show ‘Em No Mercy, went viral on TikTok last year for being so extreme. It includes 56 more cards than the standard game along with crazy new rules and penalties. For example, there’s a Wild Draw 6 and even Wild Draw 10, a Skip Everyone card that allows the player to immediately take another turn. There’s also an official stacking rule that allows players to “pass the penalty (Draw +2, +4, +6, +10) to the next player until whoever can’t play has to take all the cards combined”.

I’m sure you’ve experienced this. Whether you were playing by the official rules or not, everyone’s had a couple of +2s or +4s stacked on top of them, making you almost wanna quit, or maybe flip the table. And those aren’t even all of the new additions! UNO Show ‘Em No Mercy does actually have its own mercy rule: any player who collects more than 25 cards is kicked out of the game. So don’t worry, if you get that stack of +10s, you’ll be fine! The game will just be over.

UNO Dare Adults Only

With how crazy UNO got with this one, we imagine the other 2 new games are just as crazy. Based on the descriptions for the item, UNO promises that UNO All Wilds is quick paced and more complicated than it seems, and the Dare Adults Only pack includes some spicy “Adults Only” dares that promise to up the anti for adult players. Overall, this push from UNO to be more for adults is working! Again, you can pick up the UNO Adult Party Pack Black Friday deal right here at Walmart while it lasts.



