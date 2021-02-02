ThunderCats Fans Get the ThunderTank Vehicle of Their Dreams

Today is a very big day for ThunderCats fans because Super7 has delivered a collectible that will absolutely blow their mind. Indeed, the ThunderTank vehicle that '80s kids could only imagine in their wildest dreams is now a reality, and pre-orders are open. Unfortunately, you only have one shot at it and it won't be cheap.

At the time of writing, you can reserve the Super7 ThunderCats Ultimates Thundertank vehicle right here at Entertainment Earth for a whopping $449.99 with free shipping in the US. That is very expensive, but here are some reasons why it will be well worth it for die-hard ThunderCats fans...

First, let's talk about the features. The ThunderCats Ultimates ThunderTank measures 27-inches long and 17-inches wide when fully assembled - enough to carry up to 6 ThunderCats Ultimates action figures. Additional features include a cartoon accurate deco, opening cargo bay doors, an articulated jaw, glowing eyes, rolling tank treads and wheels with steel axels, swappable armored and clear windshields for battle and aquatic modes, and a removable swiveling turret.

Beyond that, there's the fact that Super7 only produces their collectibles in limited runs. So, if you miss out on the ThunderCats Ultimates Thundertank at $449.99, you'll probably have to pay twice as much or more in the aftermarket. Super7's massive Masters of the Universe Snake Mountain playset is a perfect example. It originally sold for $600, but prices on eBay are currently in the $1200 to $1300 range before shipping fees.

In other words, if you think you're going to regret missing out on the Super7 ThunderCats Ultimates ThunderTank when it was available in pre-order, pull the trigger on it now. If you're still not convinced, the pictures of this beauty in the gallery below will probably put you over the top.

