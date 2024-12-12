Tim Burton’s Mars Attacks Is Back With a New Wave of Funko Pops

When you buy through our links, Comicbook may earn an affiliate commission. Tim Burton’s 1996 sci-fi comedy Mars Attacks! returns in 2024 with new Funko Pops! Roughly 12 years after Funko released Mars Attacks Pops based off of the original Topp’s classic trading card series, they’re back with a wave inspired by Tim Burton’s film. The new drop includes a Martian Ambassador, a Martian Soldier, and a Martian Spy Girl, who looks relatively human-like before you notice her face peeling off. Entertainment Earth also has the Mars Attacks Martian Soldier Specialty Series Funko Pop which offers the opportunity to score a glow-in-the-dark Chase variant. Each figure is currently priced at $11.99 at Entertainment Earth and $12.99 at Amazon, with an estimated arrival set for February 2025. You can take a closer look at the figures below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Mars Attacks! legacy clearly continues to live on. The campy horror movie released almost 30 years ago, but the merchandise keeps on coming. Earlier this year, Spirit Halloween launched a fantastic Mars Attacks! ray gun replcica, keeping the love for the movie alive through Halloween decorations.

Maybe the time has come for a Mars Attacks! sequel! After all, Tim Burton’s Beetlejuice Beetlejuice was a massive success this year. Then again, fans have pointed out that his newest project, Attack of the 50 Foot Woman, feels like it could be the spiritual successor to Mars Attacks! The director is currently set to collaborate with Gone Girl and Sharp Objects writer, Gillian Flynn, to tackle the remake of the 1958 film. The original film stars “a wealthy heiress whose close encounter with an alien triggers her to grow into a giant, complicating her marriage, which is already in turmoil, no thanks to her philandering husband.” We’ll have to see exactly what new ideas Flynn and Burton bring to the table, but we’re excited to see where it goes.



Want to stay up to date with all the latest Funko news and drops? Then keep an eye on our Gear Page!