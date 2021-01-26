Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Krang Pop Exclusive Launches at Funko Fair

We are in day 6 of a 10 day Funko Fair 2021 stretch of Pop releases that has already included hundreds of figures, but this TMNT Krang Pop figure might be the coolest exclusive to date. It's super-sized at 6-inches, and features the supervillain Krang in his robot body as he appeared in the beloved Nickelodeon TV series from the'80s and '90s.

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Krang Pop figure is only available to pre-order here at Entertainment Earth for $22.99 while it lasts. A sell out is inevitable on this one, so reserve one while you can. As noted, the Krang Pop is part of the Funko Fair 2021 lineup. You can keep tabs on all of the new releases right here via our Funko Fair master list.

Speaking of Krang, Playmates Toys recently launched two Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles box sets that are loaded with reissues of '80s Playmates TMNT figures with oversized roto (hollow) heads. The Villains and Sewer Lair box sets include six figures each, and come packed in a themed carrying case. Naturally, Krang is included in the Villains set. A breakdown of the two box sets can be found below.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Retro Villains Mutant Module Rotocast 6-Pack - Pre-order at Entertainment Earth for $99.99 (free shipping): Figures include Bebop, Rocksteady, Baxter Stockman, Slash, Krang, and a Foot Soldier. The packaging is inspired by the classic Mutant Module vehicle. Arrives in June 2021.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Sewer Lair Rotocast Action Figure 6-Pack - Pre-order at Entertainment Earth for $89.99 (free shipping): Figures include Leonardo, Donatello, Michelangelo, Raphael, Shredder, and Splinter. The packaging is inspired by the Ninja Turtles' Sewer Lair. Arrives in June 2021.

