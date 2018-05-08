Toys R Us Reveals Huge Price Slash For Liquidation Sale

Toys “R” Us is going out of business, but they just announced even more savings before they finally close their doors.

The official Toys “R” Us account revealed they are slashing prices once more in all of their still open retail stores. Customers who visit their local Toys “R” Us and Babies “R” Us locations can expect to find 30% to 50% savings, so if you’ve been waiting to buy that big ticket item this might be your last chance to get it on the cheap.

“Prices Slashed! Now Save 30%-50% OFF STOREWIDE!!! #toysrusclosingsale #toysrus #babiesrus HURRY IN FOR BEST SELECTION!!”

In the official announcement press release, Dave Brandon, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said, “I am very disappointed with the result, but we no longer have the financial support to continue the Company’s U.S. operations. We are therefore implementing an orderly process to shutter our U.S. operations and will pursue going concern sales or reorganizations of certain of our international businesses, while our other international businesses consider their options.”

Brandon continued, “There are many people and organizations who have remained in our corner every step along the way. I want to thank our extraordinary team members who helped build Toys”R”Us into a global brand. I also want to express my appreciation for my colleagues on our board who have continued to provide support to sustain the brand and our operations throughout the restructuring process. I would also like to thank our vendors who we owe a great deal of gratitude to for their decades of support. This is a profoundly sad day for us as well as the millions of kids and families who we have served for the past 70 years.”

If you are one of the employees affected by the closings, the returning KB Toys wants to help, so make sure to reach out and give them a call. They are hoping to get pop-up stores running later this year in time for the holiday season.

Plans to save the toy giant haven’t been successful thus far, and it looks like the United Statues and U.K. divisions will officially close as a result. The Canada division of Toys “R” Us will remain open for business, however, as it is a separate entity from the U.S. stores.