Transformers Fan First Friday: Here's Where to Get the 14 New Releases

Hasbro's Fan First Friday livestream earlier today was huge for Transformers fans, with 14 releases making an appearance (some were previously announced). Leading the wave was the Transformers: Generations War for Cybertron Trilogy: Quintesson Pit of Judgement 5-Pack that we exclusively revealed yesterday, and you can find everything you need to know about that set right here. However, your incredibly detailed guide to getting your hands on the remaining 13 releases can be found below. To quickly summarize this massive wave of releases, the new Transformers figures include a Deluxe Bumblebee, Deluxe Elita 1, Deluxe Wheeljack, Deluxe Red Alert, Deluxe Impactor, Voyager Optimus Prime 3 Pack, Voyager Soundwave 3 Pack, Generations War for Cybertron Series-Inspired Leader Class Spoiler Pack, Deluxe Exhaust, Deluxe Hubcap, Deluxe Greasepit, Earthrise Seeker 2 Pack, Earthise Earthmode 2 Pack, and the aforementioned Quintesson Pit of Judgement 5 Pack. If you're ready to dive into the full details, you'll find the complete, official descriptions for the remaining 13 figures in the gallery below. This includes links where they can be pre-ordered where applicable - many of them are retailer exclusives. Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

Transformers: Generations War for Cybertron Series-Inspired Deluxe Bumblebee Transformers: Generations War for Cybertron Series-Inspired Deluxe Bumblebee (Ages 8 and Up / Approx. Retail Price: $19.99 / Available: 10/15/2020): The War for Cybertron series-inspired Deluxe BUMBLEBEE figure stands at 5.5 inches tall and converts from robot to licensed Volkswagen Beetle mode in 20 steps. As the war wages through space, BUMBLEBEE works to make a name for himself with the AUTOBOTS! With 5 accessories and over 40 deco ops and battle-worn details, this is the most series-accurate version of the character. Build the Battlefield Beyond – when fans see the iconic red and white packaging, they know they're getting a figure inspired by the War for Cybertron series (each sold separately, subject to availability). Deluxe Class figures come with a piece of a Teletraan-1 backdrop, which can be collected to build the full Teletraan-1 backdrop. Adult fans nostalgic for the original TRANSFORMERS animation and kids discovering classic characters for the first time can share and experience exciting play patterns for all generations. The War for Cybertron series-inspired Deluxe BUMBLEBEE is available exclusively at Walmart.

Transformers: Generations War for Cybertron Series-Inspired Deluxe Elita-1 Transformers: Generations War for Cybertron Series-Inspired Deluxe Elita-1

(Ages 8 and Up / Approx. Retail Price: $19.99 / Available: 10/15/2020): The War for Cybertron series-inspired Deluxe ELITA-1 figure stands at 5.5 inches tall and converts from robot to Cybertronian vehicle mode in 15 steps. ELITA-1, a fearless and powerful warrior, comes with 1 accessory and will stop at nothing to defend CYBERTRON. With over 40 deco ops and battle-worn details, this is the most series-accurate version of the character. Build the Battlefield Beyond – when fans see the iconic red and white packaging, they know they're getting a figure inspired by the War for Cybertron series (each sold separately, subject to availability). Deluxe Class figures come with a piece of a Teletraan-1 backdrop, which can be collected to build the full Teletraan-1 backdrop. Adult fans nostalgic for the original TRANSFORMERS animation and kids discovering classic characters for the first time can share and experience exciting play patterns for all generations. The War for Cybertron series-inspired Deluxe ELITA-1 will be available exclusively at Walmart (N/A at the time of writing).

Transformers: Generations War for Cybertron Series-Inspired Deluxe Wheeljack Transformers: Generations War for Cybertron Series-Inspired Deluxe Wheeljack (Ages 8 and Up / Approx. Retail Price: $19.99 / Available: 10/15/2020): The War for Cybertron series-inspired Deluxe WHEELJACK figure stands at 5.5 inches tall and converts from robot to Cybertronian race car mode in 18 steps. WHEELJACK, a skilled mechanic, comes with 1 accessory and works around the clock to keep the Ark running smoothly. The War for Cybertron series-inspired Deluxe WHEELJACK is available exclusively at Walmart.

Transformers: Generations War for Cybertron Series-Inspired Deluxe Red Alert Transformers: Generations War for Cybertron Series-Inspired Deluxe Red Alert

(Ages 8 and Up / Approx. Retail Price: $19.99 / Available: 10/15/2020): The War for Cybertron series-inspired Deluxe RED ALERT figure stands at 5.5 inches tall and converts from robot to Cybertronian vehicle mode in 17 steps. RED ALERT, the perceptive and vigilant medic, comes with 1 accessory and always keeps his optics open for bots in need. The War for Cybertron series-inspired Deluxe RED ALERT is available exclusively at Walmart.

Transformers: Generations War for Cybertron Series-Inspired Deluxe Impactor Transformers: Generations War for Cybertron Series-Inspired Deluxe Impactor

(Ages 8 and Up / Approx. Retail Price: $19.99 / Available: 10/15/2020): The War for Cybertron series-inspired Deluxe IMPACTOR figure stands at 5.5 inches tall and converts from robot to Cybertronian tank mode in 19 steps. IMPACTOR gives everything he has to the cause! The War for Cybertron series-inspired Deluxe IMPACTOR is available exclusively at Walmart.

Transformers: Generations War for Cybertron Series-Inspired Voyager Optimus Prime Battle 3-Pack Transformers: Generations War for Cybertron Series-Inspired Voyager Optimus Prime Battle 3-Pack (Ages 8 and Up / Approx. Retail Price: $39.99 / Available: 10/15/2020): The War for Cybertron series-inspired Voyager OPTIMUS PRIME figure stands at 7 inches tall, converts from robot to truck mode in 31 steps, and includes series-inspired weapon accessories. Fans can imagine OPTIMUS PRIME charging into battle with his Energon shield and Energon axe with the included Battle Masters figures – ENERAX and SHEELDRON! Both Battle Masters figures convert to Energon axe and Energon shield modes in 5 and 4 steps. OPTIMUS PRIME leads the AUTOBOTS on a perilous journey through space as they race to find the ALLSPARK before the DECEPTICONS. The War for Cybertron series- inspired Voyager OPTIMUS PRIME Battle 3-Pack is available exclusively at Walmart.

Transformers: Generations War for Cybertron Series-Inspired Voyager Soundwave Battle 3-Pack Transformers: Generations War for Cybertron Series-Inspired Voyager Soundwave Battle 3-Pack (Ages 8 and Up / Approx. Retail Price: $39.99 / Available: 10/15/2020): The War for Cybertron series-inspired Voyager SOUNDWAVE figure stands at 7 inches tall, converts from robot to cassette player mode in 19 steps, and includes series-inspired weapon accessories. Fans can imagine SOUNDWAVE, the sly communications officer that uses information as his most formidable weapon, ejecting RAVAGE and LASERBEAK in battle with the 2 Micromaster figures included. Both RAVAGE and LASERBEAK convert to cassette tape modes in 7 and 4 steps, and fit inside the cassette player mode. The War for Cybertron series- inspired Voyager SOUNDWAVE Battle 3-Pack is available exclusively at Walmart.

Transformers: Generations War for Cybertron Series-Inspired Leader Class Spoiler Pack Transformers: Generations War for Cybertron Series-Inspired Leader Class Spoiler Pack (Ages 8 and Up / Approx. Retail Price: $59.99 / Available: 10/15/2020):

The War for Cybertron series-inspired Leader Class Spoiler Pack includes 1 Leader Class 7-inch figure that converts to vehicle mode in 34 steps and 1 Battle Masters figure with epic Energon-infused deco that converts to weapon mode in 6 steps. The pack also comes with 9 accessories including weapons and armor to build up the figure. The War for Cybertron series-inspired Leader Class Spoiler Pack is available exclusively at Walmart.

Transformers: Generations Selects Deluxe WFC-GS11 Decepticon Exhaust Transformers: Generations Selects Deluxe WFC-GS11 Decepticon Exhaust

(Ages 8 and Up / Approx. Retail Price: $19.99 / Available: 07/17/2020): The WFC-GS11 DECEPTICON EXHAUST figure stands at 5.5 inches in robot mode and converts into sportscar mode in 18 steps. This special edition DECEPTICON EXHAUST figure portrays the DECEPTICON- turned-bounty-hunting mercenary from the War for Cybertron series. This figure does not have the traditional AUTOBOT or DECEPTICON logo, but wears his mercenary logo as seen in the show. The EXHAUST figure comes equipped with a blaster accessory that can be held in his hand or mounted on the roof of his vehicle mode. Generations Selects is a fan-dedicated line of figures featuring special edition characters that can't be found in the main line. The WFC-GS11 DECEPTICON EXHAUST figure is available at Entertainment Earth (Fan Channel Exclusive).

Transformers: Generations Selects Deluxe WFC-GS12 Greasepit Transformers: Generations Selects Deluxe WFC-GS12 Greasepit (Ages 8 and Up / Approx. Retail Price: $19.99 / Available: 07/17/2020): The WFC-GS12 GREASEPIT figure stands at 5.5 inches in robot mode, disassembles in 11 steps, and reassembles into Battle Station modes in 12 and 16 steps. This special edition WFC-GS12 GREASEPIT figure is inspired by the 1989 Micromaster gas station toy that was included with the Micromaster GREASEPIT toy. Paying homage to the original toy release, this figure comes with a "Super Gasoline Z-1" sign that can be attached to any of its battle station configurations and a blaster accessory that can attach to the figure in robot and battle station modes. Generations Selects is a fan-dedicated line of figures featuring special edition characters that can't be found in the main line. The WFC-GS12 GREASEPIT figure is available at Entertainment Earth (Fan Channel Exclusive).

Transformers: Generations Selects Deluxe WFC-GS13 Hubcap Transformers: Generations Selects Deluxe WFC-GS13 Hubcap (Ages 8 and Up / Approx. Retail Price: $19.99 / Available: 8/21/2020): The WFC-GS13 HUBCAP figure stands at 5.5 inches in robot mode and converts from robot to classic G1 sportscar mode in 18 steps. HUBCAP comes with an arm cannon accessory and the hood of his car mode can be held in robot mode as a shield. This special edition WFC-GS13 HUBCAP figure is the first modern era update inspired by the 1986 Mini-Vehicle mail-away and even features the classic orange face unique to the original toy release! HUBCAP is a character with some serious identity issues. Not only is he often confused with BUMBLEBEE for being of similar size and color, but the original 1986 mail-away mislabeled him as CLIFFJUMPER. Not that anyone knew who Hubcap was at the time anyway. Though he appeared in the 1986 Mini-Vehicle assortment, he was only introduced into TRANSFOMERS entertainment in 2007 with the release of IDW's MEGATRON Origin Issue #3. Generations Selects is a fan-dedicated line of figures featuring special edition characters that can't be found in the main line. The WFC-GS13 HUBCAP figure is available at Entertainment Earth (Fan Channel Exclusive).

Transformers: Generations War for Cybertron: Earthrise Voyager WFC-E27 Seeker Elite 2-Pack Transformers: Generations War for Cybertron: Earthrise Voyager WFC-E27 Seeker Elite 2-Pack (Ages 8 and Up / Approx. Retail Price: $59.99 / Available: August 15, 2020): The WFC-E27 SEEKER ELITE 2-Pack includes 7-inch RAMJET and DIRGE figures that both convert into jet modes in 23 steps and come with 4 blaster accessories that can be mounted on wings in jet mode or on the back in robot mode. The aerial warriors, RAMJET and DIRGE, are two members of the SEEKER ELITE trio (WFC-E26 THRUST sold separately, subject to availability). It's the AUTOBOT ALLIANCE versus the SEEKER ELITE! The art on the WFC-E31 AUTOBOT ALLIANCE and WFC-E27 SEEKER ELITE packs depict two halves of their epic battle after the Ark crash lands on Earth. Collect both to complete the battle scene (WFC-E31 AUTOBOT ALLIANCE sold separately, subject to availability). Build the Battlefield Beyond – The siege is over, but the War for Cybertron has just begun. EARTHRISE collectible figures allow fans to build out epic space battle scenes, featuring figures that can convert into Modular Battle Station modes and connect together to expand the battlefield. Every pack includes a piece of the TRANSFORMERS Universe map and a red decoder to unlock the map's hidden paths! Collect other EARTHRISE figures to piece together the full map (each sold separately, subject to availability). Adult fans nostalgic for the original TRANSFORMERS animation and kids discovering classic characters for the first time can share and experience exciting play patterns for all generations. The WFC-E27 SEEKER ELITE 2-Pack is available exclusively on Amazon.com.