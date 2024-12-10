Transformers: Age Of The Primes Wave 1 Figure Pre-Order Details

When you buy through our links, Comicbook may earn an affiliate commission. Cybertron Con 2024 included some big Transformers reveals over the weekend, with one of the most notable being the first Age of the Primes wave. Highlights include the Titan Class Thirteen Star Optimus Prime, Leader Class Megatronus, Commander Class Aerialbot Silverbolt, and more. You can get your pre-orders in via the links below with the figures broken down by class. Note that U.S. shipping is free at Entertainment Earth on orders $39+ with a mint condition guarantee.
Videos by ComicBook.com
Age of the Primes Titan and Commander Class Figures
- Transformers Age of the Primes Titan Class The Thirteen Star Optimus Prime ($149.90) – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- Transformers Age of the Primes Commander Aerialbot Silverbolt ($89.99) – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
Age of the Primes Leader and Voyager Class Figures
- Transformers Generations Age of the Primes Leader Class The Thirteen Megatronus The Fallen ($59.99) – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- Transformers Age of the Primes Leader G2 Grimlock and Autobot Wheelie ($54.99) – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- Transformers Generations Age of the Primes Voyager Class The Thirteen Prima Prime ($34.99) – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- Transformers Age of the Primes Voyager Armada Red Alert ($34.99) – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
Age of the Primes Deluxe Class Figures
- Transformers Age of the Primes Deluxe The Thirteen Solus Prime ($24.99) – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- Transformers Generations Age of the Primes Deluxe Air Raid ($24.99) – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- Transformers Age of the Primes Deluxe Animated Fugitive Waspinator ($24.99) – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- Transformers Generations Age of the Primes Deluxe Aerialbot Slingshot ($24.99) – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
“TRANSFORMERS: Age of the Primes opens up the world of the Primes, the very first bots in TRANSFORMERS mythology, a pantheon of Thirteen beings, each with a unique ability and personality. Collect different characters to create your ideal Age of the Primes lineup.”