Transformers Beast Wars Rattrap Figure Now Up for Pre-Order

The sarcastic, trash-digging Rattrap is here as the latest drop from Takara Tomy’s Transformers lineup. He may be a little dirty and a little trashy, but he’s still going to win a fight! The new Transformers Masterpiece MPG-15 Beast Wars Rattrap is based on the character’s appearance in the 3D animated Beast Wars. The Transformer is well known for carrying his own armory of weapons with him, so it’s only fair that this figure includes that feature too. The MPG-15 Beast Wars Rattrap includes a rat beam and some small bombs, just enough so he could finish the job! Check out below for all details.

Transformers Masterpiece MPG-15 Beast Wars Rattrap – $104.99 / The transforming Rattrap includes alternate faces, joint parts, a rat beam gun, small bombs, and a character card. / Pre-order here at Entertainment Earth

Just a few days ago, Hasbro launched a huge wave of new figures in the Transformers Studio Series including Leader Class Optimus Prime (AOE), Deluxe Class Wheeljack / Que (DOTM), and Voyager Class Ironhide (War for Cybertron). Hasbro notes that “this wave combines nostalgia and modern innovation, from the gamer-inspired detailing of Ironhide to the cinematic accuracy of Shockwave and Wheeljack.” If you’re interested in combining the powers of Rattrap with the forces of one of these other Transformers, then read below to see the entire line-up and head to Entertainment Earth to pre-order.

Transformers Future Lies in the Comics

Things haven’t been going great for Transformers in the theaters. 2023’s Transformers: Rise of the Beasts became the lowest-grossing live-action Transformers movie in history. 2024’s Transformers One unfortunately underperformed in the box office, having only earned $128.27 million worldwide with a $75 million budget. Well luckily for the franchise, one thing could possibly be turning the tides: comics.



In 2023, Skybound Entertainment and Image Comics created a new series of Transformers comics that really seemed to hit the nail on the head. The new series had fantastic sales last year, apparently beating out every DC title, while garnering some great reviews. At the same time another Transformers comic book line emerged, Energon Universe, overseen by Invincible creator Robert Kirkman. With the popularity of both of these titles, it seems Hasbro might’ve landed on a new way to bring the love back for the robots. We’ll just have to wait and see if their long-term plan works!