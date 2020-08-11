Transformers Generations Selects Hot House Deluxe Figure Is up for Pre-Order

Hasbro has released a new figure in their Generations Selects collection, which focuses on fan-favorite, special edition characters that are outside of the main Transformers lineup. The WFC-GS15 Hot House figure certainly fits that criteria as it's based on the character from the Zone manga released in the early '90s.

The Transformers Generations Selects War for Cybertron Earthrise Deluxe Hothouse figure can be disassembled in 12 steps and reassembled into 2 base modes in 8 and 6 steps or launcher mode in 10 steps. It includes 2 blaster accessories that are attachable in robot, base, and launcher modes. Pre-orders for the figure are live here at Entertainment Earth for $19.99 with shipping slated for October. Grab one while you can because a sell out on these is inevitable. When it does sell out, you'll be able to find it here on eBay.

Note that Hot House is last of the 4 collectible Micromaster stations which include Ironworks, Greasepit, and Airwave. Additional images of the Hot House figure are available in the gallery below.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.