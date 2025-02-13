Transformers Nucleon Quest Super Convoy Figure Is Now Available In The U.S.

Takara Tomy / Hasbro just dropped the Transformers Masterpiece Edition MPG-16 Nucleon Quest Super Convoy (Powermaster Optimus Prime) in the U.S. alongside the Transformers x Monster Hunter Synergenex Series Silver Rathalos Prime, and it looks fantastic. The figure wears a black covering, which is apparently good for protecting him while he enters black holes. The container can be transformed into a mobile base, and the included Power Master can be transformed from a humanoid state called the Power Master Engine. This set is available to pre-order at Entertainment Earth for $264.99 with a release date set for January, though you won’t be charged until it ships. Additional details can be found below.

Transformers Masterpiece Edition MPG-16 Nucleon Quest Super Convoy (Powermaster Optimus Prime) – $264.99 / Includes convoy main body (1), container (1), superconducting rifle for convoy (2), superconducting rifle for super convoy (2), particle beam cannon (2), power master (1), boarding figure (1), replacement head (1), replacement shoulder parts (2), gunfire effect parts (2), adapter (1), character card (1), instruction manual (1) / Arrival: January 2026 / Pre-order here at Entertainment Earth

Transformers Future Lies in the Comics

Things haven’t been going great for Transformers in the theaters. 2023’s Transformers: Rise of the Beasts became the lowest-grossing live-action Transformers movie in history. 2024’s Transformers One unfortunately underperformed in the box office, having only earned $128.27 million worldwide with a $75 million budget. Well, luckily for the franchise, one thing could possibly be turning the tides: comics.



In 2023, Skybound Entertainment and Image Comics created a new series of Transformers comics that really seemed to hit the nail on the head. The new series had fantastic sales last year, apparently beating out every DC title, while garnering some great reviews. At the same time another Transformers comic book line emerged, Energon Universe, overseen by Invincible creator Robert Kirkman. With the popularity of both of these titles, it seems Hasbro might’ve landed on a new way to bring the love back for the robots.

For some fans, a proper theatrical release would be the best news for the Transformers franchise, but the success of these comic titles might just be what the franchise needs to eventually be back in the hearts of their movie-going fans. We’ll just have to wait and see if their long-term plan works!

