Transformers Takara Tomy Missing Link C-01 Convoy Is Like G1 Optimus Prime, Only Better

Takara Tomy has launched their highly anticipated Missing Link C-01 Convoy Optimus Prime in celebration of the 40th anniversary of the Transformers franchise, and it will make longtime fans giddy with excitement. Much like Mattel's MOTU Origins line, the new Missing Link series is designed to update classic toys with modern features. In this case you're getting something that looks exactly like the 1984 G1 Optimus Prime figure, only with upgrades that include insane articulation, accessories like the Energon Axe and Matrix of Leadership, and the ability to transform without removing the fists. It's also available in two flavors, the second of which is the C-02 Anime Edition which doesn't include a trailer but does feature a cartoon-style deco.

What's more the price of the Missing Link C-01 and C-02 Optimus Prime figures is fairly reasonable. You can pre-order the deluxe version here at Entertainment Earth for $119.99. The anime edition is also available here on Entertainment Earth for $69.99. The full details can be found below. Needless to say, we're hoping to see more from the Missing Link lineup in the future.

"This Optimus Prime is just like the original toy, complete with trailer! The "Missing Link" series kicks off to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the birth of Transformers! This revolutionary design takes the original plastic and metal Optimus Prime action figure and answers the question "what if he were super-poseable?" The size, conversion, and basic composition using some die-cast metal parts follow the original Optimus Prime toy. The ideal Convoy commander toy has been updated with movable joints for posing and gimmicks drawn in animation. Even the packaging and accessories are expertly crafted to match the 1984 toy from Hasbro and Takara. You don't even have to remove his fists to change Optimus Prime from robot to truck modes! An Autobot Matrix of Leadership can be stored in the chest, just like in 1986' Transformers: The Movie. His fists have movable fingers, so you can remove the matrix and hold it in his hands. The anti-aircraft gun in the container can be separated from the container and rolled to run, just like in the anime. The reconnaissance buggy Roller has a warning light drawn in the anime by reversing the rear part. The laser rifle has been changed to a specification where the original grip part is inserted into the fist. The Energy Axe, which you might remember from the battle on the dam in "More Than Meets the Eye," is also included and can be attached to his fist. In addition, a red transparent "secret film" is included, and the play that can be deciphered by overlaying it on the tech spec chart printed on the back of the package. The familiar "Secret Emblem" rubsign is also attached to the robot body, and when you warm it with your finger, the faction symbol will appear. The robot body was sculpted into a three-dimensional form, which was a two-dimensional expression with stickers in 1984. A joint hole for an optional stand is added to the back of the Optimus Prime figure, allowing you to pose it like the original toy, the original packaging art, or a new position of your choosing. Two types of number plates user stickers that can reproduce the Japanese box art and overseas box art of the time are added, and a newly designed collection card is also included."

In addition to the Missing Link figures, pre-orders for the Transformers Toyota Lunar Cruiser Prime figure and the Beast Wars BWVS-06 Dinobot vs. Tarantulas Set also launched. Details about those figures can be found below.

Transformers Toyota Lunar Cruiser Prime ($74.99) – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth: "JAXA and Toyota's joint research "Lunar Cruiser" appears as an out-of-this-world Transformers figure! A manned pressurized rover "Lunar Cruiser" for lunar exploration activities transforms into Lunar Cruiser Prime in robot mode. The awesome space-faring vehicle Lunar Cruiser was developed under joint research by the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) and Toyota Motor Corporation. The vehicle mode faithfully reproduces the appearance of the Luna Cruiser that was pre-exhibited in 2019. Solar panel parts are included, and it is possible to reproduce the deployment state of the roll-up solar. Lunar Cruiser Prime in robot mode incorporates Optimus Prime's design while retaining the image of Lunar Cruiser. An Autobot matrix, a symbol of his position as leader, is designed on the chest and can be seen through the window. The solar panel parts can be attached to the robot's shoulder or back, and can also be held in his hands."

Transformers Beast Wars BWVS-06 Dinobot vs. Tarantulas Set ($69.99) – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth: "The beasts are back! This Takara-Tomy enhanced set of reissues is being brought by Hasbro for you to enjoy outside Japan. Added the Transformers Beast Wars BWVS-06 Dinobot vs. Tarantulas Set to your kingdom! Exquisitely decorated in paint lovingly inspired by the 1990s Mainframe animated Beast Wars series, each robot in disguise is ready to rock your toy world. Not only does Tarantulas include a blaster, he's painted more like the cartoon! If that wasn't enough, Dinobot is ready to defend the honor of his kind and includes a spectacular sword. True to their names, Dinobot converts from velociraptor to Maximal or Predacon robot and back again while Tarantulas can change to a spider or his robot mode. If you want the figures to look the closest to the 1990s TV Beast Wars show, you'll want to order this set! Includes character cards, Golden Disk, blaster, and sword."