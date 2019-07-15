Largest Transformer Figure Ever Revealed as Transformers: War for Cybertron Unicron

Hasbro has unveiled its biggest Transformer ever. Transformers: War for Cybertron Unicron is the first Transformers project from HasLab. The crowdfunded project brings the most intimidating antagonist in Transformers lore to life on a grand scale.

The character Unicron debuted in the 1986 film Transformers: The Movie. The planet-sized Transformer consumes worlds to feed his insatiable appetite. The new HasLab figure is the largest Transformers figure ever made, beating the previous record set by Fortress Maximus.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This Unicron stands at over 27″ tall with more than 50 points of articulation. It has movable eyes, fingers, mouth, and teeth. When transformed into planet mode he measures 30″ in diameter. The planet mode also features Unicron’s planet-eating jaws, capable of opening wide enough to consume another planet. The planet mode also includes posable planetary rings. The figure comes with a stand for posing in both planet mode and robot mode.

The HasLab campaign is seeking 8,000 backers before the end of August to make this Unicron available to Transformers fans across the globe. Visit the HasLab section of HasbroPulse.com to pledge your support.

Transformers: War for Cybertron Unicron will cost $574.99 and will be available in early 2021. Keep reading ot see images of the massive figure and let us know what you think of it in the comments.

Transformers War for Cybertron Unicron –

Transformers War for Cybertron Unicron – 2

Transformers War for Cybertron Unicron – 3

Transformers War for Cybertron Unicron – 4

Transformers War for Cybertron Unicron – 5

Transformers War for Cybertron Unicron – 6

Transformers War for Cybertron Unicron – 7

Transformers War for Cybertron Unicron – 8

Transformers War for Cybertron Unicron – 9

Transformers War for Cybertron Unicron – 10

Transformers War for Cybertron Unicron – 11

Transformers War for Cybertron Unicron – 12

Transformers War for Cybertron Unicron – 13