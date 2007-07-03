Transformers x Top Gun: Maverick Robot Figure Is Coming Back

Back in 2020, Hasbro released a Transformers collaboration Top Gun Maverick robot mashup in celebration of the original film. That figure has been unavailable for quite some time, but your second chance to grab one is happening soon. You see, a little movie called Top Gun: Maverick is currently flying high in the theaters, and that represents a perfect opportunity to give this release another run.

The Top Gun mashup Transformers Maverick figure stands at 7-inches tall in robot form and transforms into a Northrop Grumman F-14 Tomcat jet from the original Top Gun film in 25 steps. That said, the accessories on this figure include a screen-inspired miniature motorcycle, 4 missiles, and 2 alternate hands that can hold a tiny volleyball for shirtless slo-mo Kenny Loggins montages. However, the figure isn't all about the original Top Gun film. The helmet design for the figure is based on the one Tom Cruise wears in the upcoming Top Gun: Maverick sequel.

Pre-orders for the Transformers Generations Top Gun Mash-Up Maverick Robot will be available starting on July 21st here at Walmart (exclusive – link won't be active until launch) for $44.99. If you don't want to wait that long, you can find previously released figures here on eBay. You can check out additional images of the figure in the gallery below.

Here's what critic Spencer Perry says in his Top Gun: Maverick official review for Comicbook.com:

"Tantamount to the success of Top Gun: Maverick... is the impressive visual feast that it offers. Directed by Joseph Kosinski and utilizing IMAX quality cameras inside and out of actual jets gives the film a level of visual fidelity and intensity unlike anything else you've ever seen in a movie. Though the original film can be praised for making its action set pieces out of footage given to the production by the military, Top Gun: Maverick was actually able to coordinate and choreograph what it wanted in its images, resulting in a more cohesive, interesting, and unique sequence of stunts that are thrilling from start to finish.

Top Gun: Maverick is a movie that is satisfying on the narrative level, in a visual sense, and when accounting for what the movie is actually about. The film is the rare sequel that outdoes the original in every way, delivering the ultimate theatrical experience that will have audiences convinced they've just hit crossed Mach 5 themselves."

The synopsis reads:

After more than thirty years of service as one of the Navy's top aviators, Pete "Maverick" Mitchell (Tom Cruise) is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him. When he finds himself training a detachment of Top Gun graduates for a specialized mission the likes of which no living pilot has ever seen, Maverick encounters Lt. Bradley Bradshaw (Miles Teller), call sign: "Rooster," the son of Maverick's late friend and Radar Intercept Officer Lt. Nick Bradshaw, aka "Goose". Facing an uncertain future and confronting the ghosts of his past, Maverick is drawn into a confrontation with his own deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who will be chosen to fly it.

Top Gun: Maverick is now playing in theaters.