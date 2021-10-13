Two Big Holiday Deals on Funko Pops Are Live Now

There are two big sales on Funko Pops happening right now that should be on the radar of anyone looking to add to their collection or get some early stocking stuffers. These deals include a buy one, get one 50% off offer and a straight 30% off deal that feature hundreds of Funko Pops, SODA figures, games, and more.

The first deal comes from Best Buy, who are running a huge toy sale that offers 30% off to My Best Buy members (joining is free). Over 100 Funko Pops are eligible for the discount, with gems for fans of Star Wars, Marvel, Disney, and more. Many of the figures are discounted right out of the gate, so it’s an opportunity to pick up some Pops super cheap. Keep in mind that shipping is free for orders over $35 for standard My Best Buy members, but elite and elite plus members get free shipping on everything.

You can shop Best Buy’s entire 30% off toy sale right here – it includes a lot more than just Funko Pops! If it’s just the Funko Pops you’re after, you can find all of the eligible figures right here.

The second sale on Funko Pops comes from Entertainment Earth who are offering a buy 1, get 1 50% off sale on nearly 400 items. There’s a little bit of everything in here – including exclusives. Just keep in mind that free shipping is triggered on orders over $49. You really need to hit that threshold to make the most of the deal. You can shop the entire sale right here.

The Best Buy toy sale ends on October 31st while the Entertainment Earth Funko sale ends on October 26th. Odds are some of the current fifigures will sell out and new figures will be added over time, so make sure to check back for new additions.