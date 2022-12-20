Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Funko Pops Add Gold Mickey Pop Town Exclusive

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Funko has added to their collection of Walt Disney World 50th anniversary Pop figures with a Hollywood Tower Hotel and Gold Mickey Mouse Pop Town set that has launched as a shopDisney exclusive. You can order it here at shopDisney for $39.99 while it lasts, which might not be long.

If you miss out, you can always grab the exclusive here on eBay, or settle for the common version that was released as part of the third wave of WDW50 Funko Pops back in September. Details about that wave can be found below.

Following the launch of the first two waves in their Walt Disney World 50th anniversary lineup earlier this year, Funko recently dropped a new collection of Pop figures that celebrate the iconic attraction in Orlando, Florida. Pre-orders for all of the new additions can be found below.

Walt Disney World's 50th birthday celebration will continue on into March of 2023, and they have tons of events planed at at the parks. You can keep up with all of the festivities right here. If you can't get to Orlando, shopDisney will also be offering additional merch for the 50th anniversary here. Finally, you can also grab items from their Disney100 collection right here.