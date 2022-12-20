Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Funko Pops Add Gold Mickey Pop Town Exclusive
Funko has added to their collection of Walt Disney World 50th anniversary Pop figures with a Hollywood Tower Hotel and Gold Mickey Mouse Pop Town set that has launched as a shopDisney exclusive. You can order it here at shopDisney for $39.99 while it lasts, which might not be long.
If you miss out, you can always grab the exclusive here on eBay, or settle for the common version that was released as part of the third wave of WDW50 Funko Pops back in September. Details about that wave can be found below.
Following the launch of the first two waves in their Walt Disney World 50th anniversary lineup earlier this year, Funko recently dropped a new collection of Pop figures that celebrate the iconic attraction in Orlando, Florida. Pre-orders for all of the new additions can be found below.
- Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Hollywood Tower Hotel and Mickey Mouse Pop! Town ($34.99) - Pre-order at Walmart for $19.96 / Pre-order at Entertainment Earth (free US shipping on orders $39+ using the code HOLIDAYFREE22 / Amazon ($27.44)
- Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Aloha Mickey Mouse Pop! Vinyl Figure ($11.99) – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Parrot Jose Pop! Vinyl Figure ($11.99) – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Minnie Mouse on Prince Charming Regal Carrousel Pop! Vinyl Figure ($11.99) – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
Walt Disney World's 50th birthday celebration will continue on into March of 2023, and they have tons of events planed at at the parks. You can keep up with all of the festivities right here. If you can't get to Orlando, shopDisney will also be offering additional merch for the 50th anniversary here. Finally, you can also grab items from their Disney100 collection right here.