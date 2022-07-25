Winnie The Pooh Gets An Adorable VHS Cover Funko Pop

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The 1977 animated classic The Many Adventures of Winnie The Pooh is the latest bit of Disney nostalgia to get the Funko Pop VHS Cover treatment, which highlights classic cover art from old school home video releases. This time around the cover art is pared with an adorable Funko Pop of Winnie the Pooh holding a kite, and you can pre-order one here on Amazon now for $19.99 (exclusive). Previously released exclusive Funko Pops in the Disney VHS Covers lineup include the following:

The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh is streaming now on Disney+. A synopsis of the film reads:

"Including the favorite stories Winnie the Pooh and the Honey Tree, Winnie the Pooh and the Blustery Day, and Winnie the Pooh and Tigger Too, all your favorite Hundred Acre Wood characters come alive in this timeless feature-length motion picture overflowing with rich animation, masterful storytelling and unforgettable songs (by Richard M. and Robert B. Sherman)."

You can keep tabs on the latest and greatest Funko Pop releases right here. Some recent headlines include: