Winnie The Pooh Gets An Adorable VHS Cover Funko Pop
The 1977 animated classic The Many Adventures of Winnie The Pooh is the latest bit of Disney nostalgia to get the Funko Pop VHS Cover treatment, which highlights classic cover art from old school home video releases. This time around the cover art is pared with an adorable Funko Pop of Winnie the Pooh holding a kite, and you can pre-order one here on Amazon now for $19.99 (exclusive). Previously released exclusive Funko Pops in the Disney VHS Covers lineup include the following:
- The Lion King / Simba – Amazon Exclusive
- Beauty and the Beast / Belle – Target Exclusive
- A Goofy Movie / Goofy – Amazon Exclusive
- A Toy Story / Woody – Amazon Exclusive
- Lilo & Stitch / Lilo – Amazon Exclusive
- Hercules / Hercules – Amazon Exclusive
The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh is streaming now on Disney+. A synopsis of the film reads:
"Including the favorite stories Winnie the Pooh and the Honey Tree, Winnie the Pooh and the Blustery Day, and Winnie the Pooh and Tigger Too, all your favorite Hundred Acre Wood characters come alive in this timeless feature-length motion picture overflowing with rich animation, masterful storytelling and unforgettable songs (by Richard M. and Robert B. Sherman)."
