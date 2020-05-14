Wonder Woman: The Complete Series Blu-ray Box Set Is up for Pre-Order

Warner Bros. Home Entertainment has put together a 10-disc Blu-ray box set that includes all 59 episodes (plus the pilot movie) of the classic '70s DC Comics Wonder Woman TV series. The episodes have been fully restored, and Wonder Woman herself - Lynda Carter - has returned for commentary.

The Wonder Woman: The Complete Collection Blu-ray box set is available to pre-order here at Best Buy for $49.99 with free shipping slated for July 28th. An Amazon listing is live, but the title was priced at $64.35 at the time of writing. A complete breakdown of the special features can be found below.

Content and Special Features:

FULLY RESTORED

ALL 59 EPISODES, PLUS THE PILOT MOVIE, ON 10 DISCS

Pilot Movie commentary by Lynda Carter and executive producer Douglas S. Cramer and a 3 episode commentary by Lynda Carter

Optional English SDH subtitles for every episode

3 Fabulous Featurettes:

Beauty, Brawn and Bulletproof Bracelets: A Wonder Woman Retrospective

Revolutionizing a Classic: From Comic Book to Television

Wonder Woman: The Ultimate Feminist Icon

Even if you own the original Wonder Woman series on DVD, this Blu-ray set looks to be worth the upgrade. If you loved this show as a kid, it's definitely a Day 1 purchase. Hopefully we'll see a similar treatment for The Incredible Hulk series with Bill Bixby and Lou Ferrigno down the line.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.