X-Men Marvel Legends Stepford Cuckoos Exclusive Figure is Back

Hasbro's X-Men Marvel Legends Stepford Cuckoos figure was released as a Walgreens exclusive earlier this year, so fans that have one (or five) in their collection likely got them on eBay. If you don't have one, your patience has paid off. The figure has shifted to a Fan Channel exclusive that is now available here at Entertainment Earth for $20.99 with shipping slated for January.

If you're unfamiliar, the the Cuckoo sisters are powerful clones of the telepath Emma Frost and are psychically linked. Each 6-inch figure includes three interchangeable heads, additional fists, and a helmet. It also looks fantastic. Naturally many fans will want to get multiples of this figure to display the Three-In-One configuration (Phoebe, Irma/Mindee, Celeste) - but keep in mind that going with the Four or Five-In-One figure configuration (Celeste, Esme, Irma/Mindee, Phoebe, and Sophie) will earn you free shipping.

Bonus points for displaying them all with their Grant Morrison-era blonde heads. The heads with alternate colors are in reference to later hairstyle changes when the sisters began asserting their individuality. Kudos to Hasbro for giving fans these options.

Regardless of which head you choose to pose the Stepford Cuckoos figures in, grab them before they sell out or the release date gets pushed out further.

