Xbox Series X Gets a Discount on Amazon (Along with a Pulse Red Controller Deal)

Looking to finally make the jump to current-gen Xbox gaming without paying full price? Amazon just made that decision a bit easier. The Xbox Series X (1TB Disc Drive Edition + Controller) is currently discounted to $599.99, marking an 8% savings off its regular $649.99 list price.

Want more like this? Get the latest drops, ratings, reviews, and more with the ComicBook Gear Review newsletter — straight to your inbox.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Unsurprisingly, the console has earned Amazon’s coveted “Amazon’s Choice” badge and holds an impressive 4.8-star rating across more than 30,000 customer reviews.

Amazon is also offering the bold Pulse Red Xbox Wireless Controller (2025) for $59.99, which is 14% off its standard $69.99 price tag.

What You Get With the Xbox Series X

The Xbox Series X package includes everything you need to dive straight into next-gen gaming, including the console itself, one Xbox Wireless Controller (black), an ultra high-speed HDMI cable for connecting to your display, a power cable, and two AA batteries to get your controller up and running immediately.

The system is driven by a 1TB SSD that delivers dramatically faster load times compared to previous console generations.

Performance-wise, the Series X is still an absolute powerhouse nearly six years after its initial release. The console consistently delivers true 4K gaming with framerates up to 120 FPS in supported titles. One of its most convenient features, Quick Resume, allows you to switch between multiple games without losing your place.

Perhaps most impressively, the Series X offers backward compatibility across four generations of Xbox games. Your libraries from the original Xbox, Xbox 360, and Xbox One will play on the Series X, often with enhanced performance and visual upgrades without any additional cost.

Add a Second Controller: Pulse Red for $59.99 (14% Off)

To complement the console deal, Amazon is also discounting the Xbox Wireless Gaming Controller (2025) in Pulse Red to $59.99, saving you $10 off the regular price. With a 4.6-star rating across more than 25,000 reviews, this controller offers both visual flair and overall improvements compared to earlier Xbox controllers.

The 2025 model features a design with sculpted surfaces and refined geometry for improved comfort during extended gaming sessions. Battery life extends to approximately 40 hours on a single charge, which is a significant upgrade for players tired of frequent battery swaps. The hybrid D-pad and textured grip surfaces provide precise control, while a dedicated Share button makes capturing and sharing gaming moments nearly effortless.

Connectivity options support both Xbox Wireless and Bluetooth technologies allowing for use across Xbox consoles, Windows PCs, and compatible mobile devices.

X Gon’ Give It To Ya

As with most Amazon deals on popular gaming hardware, availability can often wind up selling out fast. And the discounts can expire or inventory might become limited without much notice.

If you’ve been considering an upgrade from older hardware or simply need a second controller for multiplayer sessions, this combination featuring a rare console discount creates a great bundle opportunity that’s well-worth your attention.