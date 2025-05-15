You Could Get DOOM: The Dark Ages Premium Edition For Only $8 In This Bundle Deal

Fanatical is offering PC gamers another chance at some great games and, potentially, a AAA jackpot with a new VIP bundle that offers 5 mystery games for only $7.99. Much like their Mystery Egg bundle, the games you’ll get are shrouded in mystery, but Fanatical promises that the VIP bundle is “packed with five top-tier Steam games” and that “every bundle includes at least one game with 15,000+ reviews rated Overwhelmingly Positive or Very Positive on Steam”. But that’s not even the best part.

Videos by ComicBook.com

AAA titles will be sprinkled into these packs at random, so you could get games like DOOM: The Dark Ages – Premium Edition, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered, and The Last of Us Part II Remastered for the price of a sandwich. Head here to grab the deal over at Fanatical while it lasts and read below for more details.

VIP Mystery Bundle Ultimate Edition

5-Game Bundle – “More mystery and even greater value.”

– “More mystery and even greater value.” Signature Titles – “Every bundle includes at least one game with 15,000+ reviews rated Overwhelmingly Positive or Very Positive on Steam.”

– “Every bundle includes at least one game with 15,000+ reviews rated Overwhelmingly Positive or Very Positive on Steam.” Critically Acclaimed Lineup – “Each game is either: Rated Overwhelmingly Positive or Very Positive with over 3,000 reviews, or a well-received release from the past 12 months.”

– “Each game is either: Rated Overwhelmingly Positive or Very Positive with over 3,000 reviews, or a well-received release from the past 12 months.” Rare AAA Game Packs – “A lucky few will uncover premium AAA titles including: DOOM: The Dark Ages – Premium Edition, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered, The Last of Us™ Part II Remastered, Kingdom Come Deliverance II Gold.”

Fanatical’s Build-Your-Own Pedal to the Metal Bundle

WRC 10 FIA World Rally Championship – Deluxe Edition

For those gamers out there who love the thrill of a race, Fanatical’s latest bundle is for you. The Pedal to the Metal Bundle brings high-octane racing, intense vehicular combat, and immersive driving sims together into a bundle that you can build. There are 20 options in total, and you can choose to bundle at least 3 of those games for $4.50 per game or bundle 5 or more games for $4 each. These games are downloadable through Steam and playable on any PC computer. There’s a little bit of of everything in here from a realistic sim like WRC 10 FIA World Rally Championship to Tanuki Sunset, a game about a longboard-racing raccoon. Head here to build your own Pedal to the Metal bundle over at Fanatical.

Want to stay up to date with all the latest video game news and deals? Then keep an eye on our Gear Page!