You Could Get Elden Ring: Nightreign, Oblivion and More For As Little As $1 In This Bundle Deal

Are you feeling lucky? If so, Fanatical has launched their 2025 Summer Mystery Bundle, which offers mystery Steam key super cheap that will unlock great games and, possibly, some of the hottest AAA titles. You can get 1 mystery key for $1, 5 for $4.79, and 10 for $7.49, and each bundle offers the opportunity to randomly find a game like Elden Ring: Nightreign Deluxe Edition, DOOM: The Dark Ages, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered, and Blue Prince. Head to Fanatical here to check out the bundle and read on for more info.

Fanatical’s own description goes as follows: “Get ready to ignite your summer with the ultimate gaming surprise! The Summer Mystery Bundle is back for 2025 – refreshed, bolder, and bursting with excitement. Pick up to 10 Steam games at an unbeatable price, and enjoy the thrill of not knowing what you’ll unwrap until you reveal your keys. Whether you’re chasing your next big obsession or discovering hidden indie gems, this bundle delivers adventure in every click”

From pulse-pounding action and gripping RPGs to strategy, simulation, and mind-bending puzzles, the 2025 Summer Mystery Bundle is packed with variety. Each game is carefully selected to ensure you’re getting top-quality titles with real replay value and that “just one more hour” appeal.”

If you’re hoping that Elden Ring: Nightreign is among your random Steam keys, here’s some of what Tanner Dedmon had to say in his review for Comicbook:

“I don’t think anyone would honestly consider Elden Ring a multiplayer game, but it does the job surprisingly well from years of Souls experience culminating in a pretty coherent, engaging online experience. Elden Ring Nightreign then is both the summation and flipside of that experience – it’s friend-focused first and foremost with a dash of solo play, and it’s the best version of a multiplayer Souls experience that I’ve seen so far.”

