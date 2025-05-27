You Shall Not Pass On The LEGO The Lord of the Rings: Balrog Book Nook

Following the release of the LEGO The Lord of the Rings: The Shire (10354) set and a flurry of book nook debuts for June 1st 2025 that include Harry Potter and Sherlock Holmes themes, LEGO has officially unveiled the brick-built book nook to rule them all. The LEGO Icons The Lord of the Rings: Balrog Book Nook (10367) has been officially unveiled that depicts Gandalf’s epic battle with the Balrog on the Bridge of Khazad-dûm in 1012 pieces.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Pre-orders for the LEGO LOTR Balrog Book Nook are available starting today, May 27th right here at the LEGO Shop priced at $129.99 It will officially launch on June 1st at 9pm PT / 12am ET along with a huge collection of other new sets for Summer 2025. Additional details about the LOTR set can be found below along with a gallery of images.

The set is inspired by Peter Jackson’s LOTR film trilogy and includes a Balrog figure with its wings unfurled in front of a wall of flames. It brandishes a fiery whip against the Gandalf the Grey minifigure, who comes with a staff and sword. There’s even a plaque with the famous quote ‘You Shall Not Pass’. The set can be displayed open, or you can close it up and place it between the Tolkien books on your bookshelf for a whimsical window into Middle-earth.

The majority of LEGO sets for June 2025 will be available to order starting on May 31st / June 1st at 9pm PT / 12am ET right here at the LEGO Shop.