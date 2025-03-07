YouTooz The Boys Translucent Figure Is a Limited Edition Empty Box

YouTooz has released a new, interesting, addition to their The Boys line of figures, which are inspired by the popular series on Prime Video. The vinyl figurine company just released the The Boys Collection Translucent Vinyl Figure #13, but you might notice there’s something a bit off about this one. This figure is really just an empty box. That’s right, YouTooz is charging $15 for an empty box as a collectible that’s limited to only 500 pieces. Then again, YouTooz figures usually run around $30, and it seems that it will retain the matte, embossed, protective outer sleeve and a custom sized plastic protector that all of their figures are shipped with.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Admittedly, its a fun play on Translucent’s invisible abilities. Plus, people buy NFT collectibles and give nothing as a gift so, why not? The Translucent “figure” is currently up for pre-order here Entertainment Earth with an estimated delivery set for May 2025 (yes, you have to pre-order a box). You’ll notice that the box is labeled with the character’s name and the #13, so anyone who sees it can still understand the gag. While the empty box is pretty risky, it isn’t out of character for YouTooz, who haven’t been afraid to make some weird stuff to distinguish themselves from Funko. Continue on for a list of some of my favorite YouTooz figures.

Note that Entertainment Earth is currently running a deal that offers a $20 gift code to all customers who make a purchase of $100 or more through March 10th. Codes will be emailed to customers on March 14th, and they’ll need to be used by March 31, 2025.

According to the product description: “Translucent’s arrived at Youtooz for his… Wait… Is he even here?! How can we tell! The exterior of his packaging sees a seemingly empty cage in a run down room. The interior is then covered in a graffiti scrawled white brick wall that continues onto the protective sleeve with blood stains as his figure can’t be seen through the large clear window at the packaging’s front.”

Want to stay up to date with all collectible and film news? Then keep an eye on our Gear Page!