Crocs SpongeBob SquarePants Squidward Clogs Are Glorious

Are these SpongeBob Squidward Clogs the ultimate pair of Crocs? In our opinion, no other pair has embodied the Crocs aesthetic quite like this one, with its 3D likeness of Squidward’s face. They’re hideous in all the right ways.

Want more like this? Get the latest drops, ratings, reviews, and more with the ComicBook Gear Review newsletter — straight to your inbox.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Crocs will be launching the SpongeBob Squidward Clogs on December 11 alongside a restock of the SpongeBob and Patrick clogs to celebrate the impending release of The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants in theaters on December 19th. It will be the fourth film in the franchise, and no doubt a colossal hit. If you want to roll up to the theater in your SpongeBob Squidward Clogs (or a mix and match of SpongeBob, Patrick, and Squidward) here’s what you need to know.

Crocs will put the entire SpongeBob collection on sale right here at the Crocs website in adult sizes priced at $79.99 per pair. There will also be a collection of Jibbitz charms up for grabs. We expect these to sell through quickly, especially in the most common sizes (9-12). Typically, these releases go live around 11am ET, but that’s not set in stone. We suggest signing up for notifications via text or email ahead of the launch as Crocs will give you the specifics ahead of time.

As for the new SpongeBob movie, Paramount Pictures and Nickelodeon Movies tease what to expect: Search for SquarePants as such, “SpongeBob and his Bikini Bottom friends set sail in their biggest, all-new, can’t miss cinematic event ever…The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants. Desperate to be a big guy, SpongeBob sets out to prove his bravery to Mr. Krabs by following The Flying Dutchman – a mysterious swashbuckling ghost pirate – on a seafaring comedy-adventure that takes him to the deepest depths of the deep sea, where no Sponge has gone before.”