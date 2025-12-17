Funko Releases Sumi-Ink Demon Slayer Pop Figures

Need more Demon Slayer? After the incredibly successful movie Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle hit theaters earlier this year, it only makes sense that Funko would continue to release more Pops centered around the anime. However, this wave is unlike any that have come before.

Today’s release will net you an entire set of Sumi-Ink Demon Slayer Pops – black and white versions of 5 of the characters that really emphasize the lights and shadows of each design. Tanjiro, Nezuko, Zenitsu, Inosuke, and Rengoku are all included. Plus, Entertainment Earth has an Exclusive Funko Pop of Shinobu Kocho, also in the Sumi-Ink design, bringing the total of Sumi-Ink figures to 6. For those interested, these Pops are currently available to pre-order here at Entertainment Earth now. Direct Amazon links will be added below as they become available.

Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Mugen Train Coming to 4K UHD

Image Courtesy of Ufotable

For those physical media collectors out there, one of the Demon Slayer movies is coming to Blu-Ray soon for the first time. It’s been announced that Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Mugen Train is coming to 4K Blu-ray Ultra HD on January 12th, so fans who loved the movie in theaters, and those who missed it, will get another chance to enjoy the anime event film. The Blu-Ray set, made by Aniplex of America, includes a special booklet, rigid box, and digipak featuring art by ufotable. It’s currently up for pre-order on Crunchyroll’s site, at a discounted price of $71.98.

While the new film might’ve broken even more records, Mugen Train was an incredibly popular film in its own right, and is still the most successful film in Japan’s box office history. For Demon Slayer fans who want to continue to enjoy the amazing story and animation of Mugen Train, this is definitely the best way to do so. The 4K Blu-Ray will be released on January 12th.



