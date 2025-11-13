Hasbro Marvel Legends Classic Giant-Man and Wasp 2-Pack Reissue Pre-Orders Drop Today

Hasbro has been in the Marvel Legends relaunch mood lately, bringing us a few exciting, and mostly anniversary-themed, reissues. Last week, Hasbro reissued Marvel 85th Anniversary Astonishing X-Men Wolverine and Marvel Legends 20th Anniversary Retro Captain America figures, and they followed that up today earlier this week with the return of Squadron Supreme Power Princess, Marvel 85th Anniversary Warbird (Carol Danvers), and Avengers Silver Surfer figures. Today, it’s time for the return of the former Hasbro Pulse exclusive Avengers Marvel Legends Giant-Man (Hank Pym) and Wasp (Janet Van Dyne) 2-pack.

The 2-pack launched in 2024 as part of the Avengers’ 60th Anniversary event, and sold out quickly, commanding prices that have occasionally pushed $200 on eBay since the launch. It’s no surprise since the set includes figures fo Hank Pym (Giant-Man) and Janet van Dyne (Wasp) as they appeared in classic Tales to Astonish Marvel Comics. Giant-Man comes with four hands, and an alternate helmeted head and a soft goods lab coat. Wasp (Janet van Dyne) includes a set of removable translucent wings, a pair of swappable hands, and unhelmeted alternate head. There’s even lab equipment and a mini Quinjet. Indeed, the accessories tied to this release are a big reason why it was so popular and why it will likely be popular again for the second run. Read on for information on how to get one for your collection.

Marvel Legends Re-Issue Pre-Orders

Note that all of these Marvel Legends reissues are Fan Channel exclusives and will only be around for a limited time. The Giant-Man and Wasp action figure set was originally priced at $49.99, but might be more expensive this time around.

Accessories in the lot include Silver Surfer with Thor’s hammer, Mjolnir, an alternate head hands, and effects for Carol Danver’s Warbird, Rounding out the list is the Squadron Supreme Power Princess figure which comes with a sword, shield, extra hands, and Build-A-Figure parts for The Void.

