Hasbro Reissues Marvel Legends Warbird, Power Princess, and Silver Surfer with Mjolnir Figures

Hasbro has been in the Marvel Legends relaunch mood lately, bringing us a few exciting, and mostly anniversary-themed, reissues. Last week, Hasbro reissued Marvel 85th Anniversary Astonishing X-Men Wolverine and Marvel Legends 20th Anniversary Retro Captain America figures, and they’re following that up today with the return of Squadron Supreme Power Princess, Marvel 85th Anniversary Warbird (Carol Danvers), and Avengers Silver Surfer figures. What’s more, the Avengers Marvel Legends Giant-Man and Wasp 2-pack is also on the re-issue schedule for this week.

Accessories in the lot include Silver Surfer with Thor’s hammer, Mjolnir, an alternate head hands, and effects for Carol Danver’s Warbird, Rounding out the list is the Squadron Supreme Power Princess figure which comes with a sword, shield, extra hands, and Build-A-Figure parts for The Void. If you missed these figures the first time around and would rather not pay reseller prices, you can get your pre-order in for the reissues via the links below starting at 1pm ET today, November 10th unless otherwise indicated.

Marvel Legends Re-Issue Pre-Orders

Silver Surfer is Worthy for Mjolnir?

Silver Surfer and Mjolnir? If you’re wondering how the extraterrestrial hero was able to get his hands on Mjolnir and be deemed worthy enough to wield the God of Thunder’s weapon, we’ve got the answers for you. Back in 2018, Thanos, the comic series from Donny Cates and Geoff Shaw, told the story of Thanos after he had been summoned to a future where he himself defeated every hero in the Marvel Universe and he became the uncontested ruler of the universe. In that story, the Silver Surfer goes head to head with Thanos but not after revealing where he’s been all this time. The alien himself says hes been working… working on becoming worthy. That’s when the characters go to at it, the Surfer wielding the weapon of the mighty God of Thunder. Note that the Marvel Legends figure that’s inspired by this moment is a 2012 Walgreens exclusive, which means that it probably wasn’t easy to get a hold of the first time around. It might be a good idea to go after that one first.

