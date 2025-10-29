Marvel Legends Retro Spider-Man Wave MCM London Pre-Orders Drop Today

Hasbro debuted Marvel Legends Retro Cardboack Spider-Man 2099 and Cardiac figures at New York Comic Con 2025, then promptly added to the wave at MCM London this past weekend with Hypno-Hustler, Marvel’s Owl, Uncanny Spider-Man (Nightcrawler), and Spider-Venom. It’s a rerto Spider-Man wave, so you can expect it to be hugely popular. What’s more, they tossed in a Retro Cardback Emma Frost exclusive for good measure. If you want to get in on this collection, here’s what you need to know.

Hasbro Marvel Legends Retro Cardback Spider-Man Pre-Orders

The six figures in the Marvel Legends Spider-Man Wave will come with a comics-inspired deco and character accessories. At the time of writing, only the details for Spider-Man 2099 and Cardiac have been confirmed as they were first revealed at NYCC. Both of those figures will be priced at $27.99 and will include accessories like 2 “thwip” hands, 2 wall-crawling hands, and a tattered cape for Spider-Man and 2 alternate hands, Beta staff, and 2 blast effects for Cardiac. Pre-orders for this wave will launch today October 29th at 10am PT / 1pm ET here at Entertainment Earth. They may also be available here on Amazon around that time.

As for the X-Men Diamond Form Emma Frost figure, it will be a Target exclusive in the US, though a release date for the figure hasn’t been announced. It will include an alternate head, alternate hands, and Mutant Pathogen Research / Danger Room Programming Manual accessories.

In addition to the Marvel Legends wave, Hasbro also revealed that a wave of Star Wars Black Series and The Vintage Collection releases from MCM London will go up for pre-order on October 28th at 10am PT / 1pm ET. A breakdown of the wave can be found below, though the addition of Kyle Katam to the Black Series lineup is the big highlight in our opinion. Look for pre-orders to be available here at Entertainment Earth at launch time.