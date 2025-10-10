Hasbro NYCC 2025 Pre-Orders: Star Wars, Marvel, G.I. Joe, Transformers and More

New York Comic Con 2025 is happening on October 9th through the 12th this year, and Hasbro will be there with their usual mix of Star Wars: The Black Series, Marvel Legends, G.I. Joe Classified Series, and Transformers figure releases. Everything you need to know about these releases, including when and where to get them, can be found below.
Hasbro’s NYCC 2025 panels for Star Wars and Marvel will occur on October 9th at 11am ET, with Transformers and G.I. Joe following at the same time on October 10th. During these panels you can expect to see a mix of new pre-order items and pipeline reveals. Details on these pre-orders will be added here after the launch, and most, if not all, will be available on the following schedule, which is subject to change:
Hasbro NYCC 2025 Pre-order Schedule
- Friday, October 10th at 1pm ET: Marvel Legends Executioner BAF series and Star Wars Black Series Pre-orders
- Saturday, October 11th at 1pm ET: Transformers Pre-orders
- Tuesday, October 14th at 1pm ET: G.I. Joe Classified Pre-orders
- Thursday, October 16th at 1pm ET: Marvel Legends Black Bolt and Triton Inhumans 2-Pack Pre-orders (Fan Channel)
- Tuesday, October 21st at 1pm ET: Marvel Legends Gorgon and Medusa 2-Pack Pre-orders (Fan Channel)
- Wednesday October 29th at 1pm ET: Marvel Legends Series Spider-Man 2099 and Cardiac Pre-Orders
- At those times you should be able to find everything here at Entertainment Earth and, most likely, here on Amazon in addition to Hasbro Pulse
As noted, we will be adding the specific releases for Hasbro Marvel, Star Wars, Transformers and G.I. Joe lineups below after their respective reveals, so stay tuned for updates. However, we can get started now with the list of exclusive Hasbro items that will be available as part of Walmart’s NYCC-adjacent Collector Con event on October 9th and 10th:
Hasbro Walmart Fall Collector Con Exclusives
- Marvel Legends Series Marvel’s Mysterio, Retro Spider-Man Action Figure ($24.97) Launches on 10/09 at 10am ET
- G.I. Joe Classified Series 170, Ghost Viper & D.I.R.E. (Dread-Inducing Responsive Energy) Beasts, 6 Action Figure and Pet ($54.97) Launches on 10/10 at 10am ET
- Transformers Toys Retro G1-Inspired Autobot Wheelie 4.5″ Action Figure ($24.97) Launches on 10/10 at 10am ET
- Transformers Toys Retro G1-Inspired Autobot Outback 5″ Action Figure ($24.97) Launches on 10/10 at 10am ET
- Star Wars: The Black Series Purge Trooper & Patrol Trooper Figures ($54.99): Launches 10/10 at 10am ET
- Additional, surprise exclusives could be added to this list on the launch days, so keep tabs on Walmart’s Collector Con hub for more. You can check out our complete guide to the exclusives that will launch at the event right here.
Again, pre-order info for the collectibles that Hasbro reveals at NYCC in the Marvel Legends, Star Wars Black Series, G.I. Joe Classified, and Transformers categories will be added below after they’re revealed, so make sure to check back here on October 9th and 10th! UPDATING:
Marvel Legends NYCC 2025 Reveals
Hasbro’s main Marvel Legends reveal at NYCC 2025 is a Build-A-Figure wave with Executioner as the actual BAF. The figures in the series are listed below, and will go up for pre-order on October 10th at 1pm ET here at Entertainment Earth and, most likely, here on Amazon.
- WW2 Wolverine ($27.99): See on Amazon / Entertainment Earth
- Model 72 Armor Iron Man ($27.99): See on Amazon / Entertainment Earth
- Werewolf by Night ($27.99): See on Amazon / Entertainment Earth
- Enchantress ($27.99): See on Amazon / Entertainment Earth
- Dark Avengers Spider-Man ($27.99): See on Amazon / Entertainment Earth
- Warbow ($27.99): See on Amazon / Entertainment Earth
- Phantom Rider ($27.99): See on Amazon / Entertainment Earth
A Black Bolt and Triton Inhumans 2-Pack will launch on October 16th as a Fan Channel exclusive that you’ll be able to find at 1pm ET on that date here at Entertainment Earth and here on Amazon. A Gorgon and Medusa Inhumans 2-Pack will follow in those same locations at 1pm on October 21st.
A Made to Order X-Men 97 Apocalypse figure that stands 12-inches tall will launch as a Pulse Exclusive with a start date of October 9th at 1pm ET and a close date set for November 9th at 11:59pm ET. Finally, Retro Spider-Man 2099 and Cardiac figures were unveiled and will go up for pre-order on October 29th.
Star Wars The Black Series and TVC Reveals
A wave of Star Wars Black Series figures will go up for pre-order on October 10th, followed by TVC figures on the 28th. These figures will be available here at Entertainment Earth at 1pm ET on their respective launch dates unless otherwise indicated.
- Star Wars: The Black Series Purge Trooper & Patrol Trooper Figures ($54.99): Pre-order on October 10th – Walmart Collector Con Exclusive
- Star Wars: The Black Series Boba Fett Figure ($27.99): Pre-order on October 10th: See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- Star Wars: The Black Series Darth Vader (Duel’s End) Figure ($27.99): Pre-order on October 10th: See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Shaak Ti Figure ($19.99): Pre-order October 28th
- Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Padmé Amidala Figure ($19.99): Pre-order October 28th
Transformers NYCC 2025 Reveals
- Transformers Toys Retro G1-Inspired Autobot Wheelie 4.5″ Action Figure ($24.97) Walmart Collector Con Exclusive
- Transformers Toys Retro G1-Inspired Autobot Outback 5″ Action Figure ($24.97) Walmart Collector Con Exclusive
- Transformers Studio Series The Transformers: The Movie Voyager Class Thundercracker ($42.99): Pre-order October 11 at 1PM ET at Entertainment Earth
- Transformers Studio Series The Transformers: The Movie Deluxe Class Windcharger ($27.99): Pre-order October 11 at 1PM ET at Entertainment Earth
- Transformers Timelines Optimus Prime And Starscream ($59.99): Pre-Order Coming Soon
- Transformers Studio Series Skybound Energon Universe Optimus Prime ($79.99): See at Hasbro Pulse
G.I. Joe Classified NYCC 2025 Reveals
All of the figures listed below will be available to pre-order here at Entertainment Earth and here on Amazon on their respective launch dates unless otherwise indicated. Direct links will be added after the launch.
- G.I. Joe Classified Series #170, Ghost Viper & D.I.R.E. (Dread-Inducing Responsive Energy) Beasts ($62.99): Walmart Collector Con Exclusive
- G.I. Joe Classified Series #186, Edwin “Lifeline” Steen ($27.99): Pre-order Oct. 14 at 1PM ET
- G.I. Joe Classified Series #187, Night-Viper ($27.99): Pre-order Oct. 14 at 1PM ET
- G.I. Joe Classified Series #188, Brent “Hit & Run” Scott ($27.99): Pre-order Oct. 14 at 1PM ET
- G.I. Joe Classified Series #189, Bradley “Big Lob” Sanders ($27.99): Pre-order Oct. 14 at 1PM ET
- G.I. Joe Classified Series #190, Mole Rat (Stage 2) ($27.99): Pre-order Oct. 14 at 1PM ET
- G.I. Joe Classified Series #172, Cobra-La Pythona ($46.99): Available exclusively on-site New York Comic Con Hasbro booth #1012; Limited quantities available on Hasbro Pulse for Premium members 10/9/25 @1PM ET and everyone 11/3/25 while supplies last
- Arctic Assault H.I.S.S. (Pre-order Available Winter 2025)