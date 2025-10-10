Hasbro NYCC 2025 Pre-Orders: Star Wars, Marvel, G.I. Joe, Transformers and More

New York Comic Con 2025 is happening on October 9th through the 12th this year, and Hasbro will be there with their usual mix of Star Wars: The Black Series, Marvel Legends, G.I. Joe Classified Series, and Transformers figure releases. Everything you need to know about these releases, including when and where to get them, can be found below.

Want more like this? Get the latest drops, ratings, reviews, and more with the ComicBook Gear Review newsletter — straight to your inbox.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Hasbro’s NYCC 2025 panels for Star Wars and Marvel will occur on October 9th at 11am ET, with Transformers and G.I. Joe following at the same time on October 10th. During these panels you can expect to see a mix of new pre-order items and pipeline reveals. Details on these pre-orders will be added here after the launch, and most, if not all, will be available on the following schedule, which is subject to change:

Hasbro NYCC 2025 Pre-order Schedule

Friday, October 10th at 1pm ET: Marvel Legends Executioner BAF series and Star Wars Black Series Pre-orders

Saturday, October 11th at 1pm ET: Transformers Pre-orders

Tuesday, October 14th at 1pm ET: G.I. Joe Classified Pre-orders

Thursday, October 16th at 1pm ET: Marvel Legends Black Bolt and Triton Inhumans 2-Pack Pre-orders (Fan Channel)

Tuesday, October 21st at 1pm ET: Marvel Legends Gorgon and Medusa 2-Pack Pre-orders (Fan Channel)

Wednesday October 29th at 1pm ET: Marvel Legends Series Spider-Man 2099 and Cardiac Pre-Orders

At those times you should be able to find everything here at Entertainment Earth and, most likely, here on Amazon in addition to Hasbro Pulse

As noted, we will be adding the specific releases for Hasbro Marvel, Star Wars, Transformers and G.I. Joe lineups below after their respective reveals, so stay tuned for updates. However, we can get started now with the list of exclusive Hasbro items that will be available as part of Walmart’s NYCC-adjacent Collector Con event on October 9th and 10th:

Hasbro Walmart Fall Collector Con Exclusives

Again, pre-order info for the collectibles that Hasbro reveals at NYCC in the Marvel Legends, Star Wars Black Series, G.I. Joe Classified, and Transformers categories will be added below after they’re revealed, so make sure to check back here on October 9th and 10th! UPDATING:

Marvel Legends NYCC 2025 Reveals

Hasbro’s main Marvel Legends reveal at NYCC 2025 is a Build-A-Figure wave with Executioner as the actual BAF. The figures in the series are listed below, and will go up for pre-order on October 10th at 1pm ET here at Entertainment Earth and, most likely, here on Amazon.

A Black Bolt and Triton Inhumans 2-Pack will launch on October 16th as a Fan Channel exclusive that you’ll be able to find at 1pm ET on that date here at Entertainment Earth and here on Amazon. A Gorgon and Medusa Inhumans 2-Pack will follow in those same locations at 1pm on October 21st.

A Made to Order X-Men 97 Apocalypse figure that stands 12-inches tall will launch as a Pulse Exclusive with a start date of October 9th at 1pm ET and a close date set for November 9th at 11:59pm ET. Finally, Retro Spider-Man 2099 and Cardiac figures were unveiled and will go up for pre-order on October 29th.

Star Wars The Black Series and TVC Reveals

A wave of Star Wars Black Series figures will go up for pre-order on October 10th, followed by TVC figures on the 28th. These figures will be available here at Entertainment Earth at 1pm ET on their respective launch dates unless otherwise indicated.

Star Wars: The Black Series Purge Trooper & Patrol Trooper Figures ($54.99): Pre-order on October 10th – Walmart Collector Con Exclusive

Star Wars: The Black Series Boba Fett Figure ($27.99): Pre-order on October 10th: See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon

Star Wars: The Black Series Darth Vader (Duel’s End) Figure ($27.99): Pre-order on October 10th: See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon

Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Shaak Ti Figure ($19.99): Pre-order October 28th

Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Padmé Amidala Figure ($19.99): Pre-order October 28th

Transformers NYCC 2025 Reveals

Transformers Toys Retro G1-Inspired Autobot Wheelie 4.5″ Action Figure ($24.97) Walmart Collector Con Exclusive

Transformers Toys Retro G1-Inspired Autobot Outback 5″ Action Figure ($24.97) Walmart Collector Con Exclusive

Transformers Studio Series The Transformers: The Movie Voyager Class Thundercracker ($42.99): Pre-order October 11 at 1PM ET at Entertainment Earth

Transformers Studio Series The Transformers: The Movie Deluxe Class Windcharger ($27.99): Pre-order October 11 at 1PM ET at Entertainment Earth

Transformers Timelines Optimus Prime And Starscream ($59.99): Pre-Order Coming Soon

Transformers Studio Series Skybound Energon Universe Optimus Prime ($79.99): See at Hasbro Pulse

G.I. Joe Classified NYCC 2025 Reveals

All of the figures listed below will be available to pre-order here at Entertainment Earth and here on Amazon on their respective launch dates unless otherwise indicated. Direct links will be added after the launch.