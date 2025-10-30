Mattel Stevie Nicks Bella Donna Barbie Doll Is Back In Stock

Back in 2023, Mattel launched a Barbie doll of music legend Stevie Nicks that was inspired by her look on the cover of the 1977 Fleetwood Mac album Rumours. It sold out lightning fast, and now commands roughly 3x the original price on eBay. So, it’s no surprise that Mattel is set to launch a second Stevie Nicks doll, this time sporting a white dress that’s inspired by the cover of her 1981 debut solo album Bella Donna. Here’s what we know. UPDATE: Following a quick sellout at launch, stock is available here on Amazon at the time of this update, but it might not last for long. Keep tabs on here at Walmart in case they get a restock as well.

Stevie Nicks Bella Donna Barbie Doll Pre-Order Details

ORIGINAL: The Stevie Nicks Bella Donna Barbie doll is scheduled to launch today, October 21st at 9am PT / 12pm ET priced at $59.40. At that time it should be available here at Entertainment Earth. It should also arrive here on Amazon and here at Walmart at some point during the day, though they probably won’t last for long. One can only hope that Mattel made more this time around.

When the original Barbie doll launched, Stevie Nicks took to Twitter / X to say that she was “overwhelmed” by the honor, and that “she means the world to me”. Earlier this month, she took to Twitter / X once again to announce that “something very special” was coming “in two weeks” with the teaser image featured below. Beyond that you’ll find her statement about the new Bella Donna doll.

“I’m so honored to be part of the Barbie universe once again. As I return to the stage and reflect on the release of Bella Donna, my very first solo album, I’m reminded of the courage it took to step into the unknown and discover my voice as a solo artist. My Stevie Nicks Bella Donna Barbie is more than a doll – she symbolizes my musical journey, and the strength that comes from staying true to yourself. My hope is that she inspires fans, and especially young dreamers, to take that leap of faith and believe in their limitless potential.” – Stevie Nicks

“When Barbie introduced the first Stevie Nicks doll in 2023, the response from fans was extraordinary and she instantly became one of our most cherished musician dolls. Now, we’re honored to once again celebrate the queen of rock and roll, this time marking the 43rd anniversary of her groundbreaking debut solo album, Bella Donna. With the Stevie Nicks Bella Donna Barbie doll, we hope to inspire everyone to trust their own voice and embrace the bold, unapologetic, and endlessly creative spirit that Stevie has embodied throughout her legendary career.” Krista Berger, Senior Vice President of Barbie, Mattel