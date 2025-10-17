McFarlane Toys Spawn and Page Punchers Exclusives Are On Sale Now

McFarlane Toys has some more exciting drops on tap for this week starting with the following Spawn variants: Spawn 77 (Red Platinum Edition), Spawn 77 (Black and Red Variant) (Red Platinum Edition), Burned Spawn from his appearance in Call of Duty, and The Deviant from Spawn Rat City #1, again as a Red Platinum Edition. But that’s not all!

Want more like this? Get the latest drops, ratings, reviews, and more with the ComicBook Gear Review newsletter — straight to your inbox.

Videos by ComicBook.com

McFarlane also has a couple of Page Punchers Red Platinum Edition action on the way for some interesting characters. Cheetah from her appearance in the Crisis on Infinite Earths DC comic series gets a Red Platinum Edition action figure and so does Extant, one of the most powerful beings in the universe, from his appearance in Zero Hour comic storyline.

McFarlane Toys Spawn and Page Punchers Pre-Order Details

All of the figures in this collection will be online exclusives for Gamestop, with a few also being available either online at Walmart or in-store only Head below for a complete list of available action figures with availability details. Direct links will be added after the launch (which we expect to be around 12pm ET on both days), so stay tuned for updates! UPDATE: Direct links added where available.

Burned Spawn (Call of Duty) Signed by Todd McFarlane – Pre-order October 16th exclusively at the McFarlane Toys Store

– Pre-order October 16th exclusively at the McFarlane Toys Store Burned Spawn (Call of Duty) – Pre-order October 16th online exclusively at GameStop

– Pre-order October 16th online exclusively at GameStop Spawn 77 (Red Platinum Edition with Comic) – Pre-order October 16th online exclusively at GameStop (in-stores at Walmart)

– Pre-order October 16th online exclusively at GameStop (in-stores at Walmart) Spawn 77 [Black and Red Variant] (Red Platinum Edition with Comic) – Pre-order October 16th online exclusively at GameStop (in-stores at Walmart)

– Pre-order October 16th online exclusively at GameStop (in-stores at Walmart) The Deviant [Spawn Rat City #1] (Red Platinum Edition with Comic) – Pre-order October 16th online exclusively at GameStop (in-stores at Walmart)

– Pre-order October 16th online exclusively at GameStop (in-stores at Walmart) Page Punchers Cheetah (Red Platinum Edition) Crisis on Infinite Earths (with Comic) – Pre-order October 17th online at Gamestop / Walmart

– Pre-order October 17th online at Gamestop / Walmart Page Punchers Extant (Red Platinum Edition) Zero Hour (with Comic)– Pre-order October 17th online at Gamestop / Walmart

Spawn Movie Arrives In 4K UHD Blu-ray

Arrow Video released a restored, limited edition 4K UHD version of Todd McFarlane’s Spawn, and it is available to order right here on Amazon with a 36% discount. You can check out our review of the release right here.

Want to stay up to date with McFarlane Toys drops and collectibles? Then keep an eye on our Gear Page!