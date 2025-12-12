McFarlane Toys Todd’s Mods Darkseid & Cyborg Are Up For Pre-Order

Todd’s Mods figures from McFarlane Toys / DC Direct are 4 1/2-inch scale, limited edition collector vinyl posed figures that feature a unique, exaggerated, interpretation of the character designs. Wave 3 dropped this week with Darkseid and Cyborg, and you can get your pre-orders in now here on Amazon and here at Walmart where they’re priced at $19.99 each with a release date set for February 14th. That’s Valentine’s Day if you’re paying attention, so instead of flowers or chocolates, how about some Todd’s Mods for your beloved? If there’s a more romantic gift out there, I haven’t seen it.

Want more like this? Get the latest drops, ratings, reviews, and more with the ComicBook Gear Review newsletter — straight to your inbox.

Videos by ComicBook.com

McFarlane Toys Todd’s Mods Checklist

Wave 1

Batman

Bane

Swamp Thing

These figures are sold out individually in most places, but you can get a 3-pack shipped and sold from Amazon for $35 on sale.

Wave 2

Wave 3