New Supernatural Funko Pops Launch To Celebrate Two Anniversaries

This year marks the 20th anniversary of the CW show Supernatural, and the 5th year since the last episode aired. Naturally, Funko is marking the occasion with new Pops. The first one on the list comes from season 14 of the show, when Dean Winchester was taken and possessed as the vessel for the archangel Michael. Lucky fans will get a Chase featuring Dean/Michael in a butcher’s apron. The drop also includes Death (complete with Scythe), Bobby Singer, and Crowley on his King of Hell throne.

For longtime fans of the longtime series, these new Funko drops keep the fandom flame burning until the inevitable reunion happens. Pre-orders are now available here at Entertainment Earth but not on Amazon at the time of writing. Keep tabs on this Amazon page just in case they show up. Direct links and a gallery of images can be found below, and look for them to arrive on your doorstep in January 2026.

Supernatural Comics

If you were hoping for more Supernatural adventures, you’re in luck. Just in time for the 20th anniversary, Dynamite Entertainment announced back in July that the adventures of Sam and Dean Winchester will continue in a new comic book series that launched in October 2025.

Interestingly enough, the new comic series is supposed to take place between season 1 and season 2 and considering that those Supernatural seasons were bridged by a cliffhanger, and Season 2 Episode 1 picked up directly where the events of the finale left off, it’s going to be interesting to see where they fit in a new story. But comic books tend to have different ways of tackling the canon, so all that logic could be thrown right out the window. We’ll just have to see what they’re cooking up for Dean and Sam.

