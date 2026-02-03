MEGA LABUBU 400% Tenth Anniversary Celebrates a Decade of Pop Mart’s Most Beloved Monster

When it comes to designer toys, few characters have managed to have the staying power with collectors quite like Pop Mart’s lovable little monster, Labubu. This adorably creepy creation has spent a decade dominating blind boxes and display shelves worldwide.

If you’ve spent any time in the designer toy world, you’ve undoubtedly crossed paths with Labubu’s distinctive, slightly unsettling grin. Pop Mart has masterfully fueled demand through limited drops, chase figures, and the heart-pounding thrill of blind box hunting. The formula works brilliantly, too. What started as a quirky monster character has evolved into a full-blown collecting phenomenon.

Now, as The Monsters line celebrates its 10th anniversary, Pop Mart is going all out with a commemorative piece that has serious collectors frantically reaching for their wallets.

MEGA LABUBU 400% Tenth Anniversary

The MEGA LABUBU 400% Tenth Anniversary celebratory beast stands an impressive 13.78 inches tall (that’s the “400%” scale part) and features a premium ABS construction that gives it serious heft and presence. Unlike standard Labubus, this anniversary edition sports a full-body illustrated finish that serves as a visual retrospective of the brand’s decade-long journey.

The figure is available exclusively through Pop Mart’s official channels, and as with most limited MEGA releases, expect inventory to vanish faster than convention-exclusive Funko Pops (it’s still available, as of the time of this writing). Be warned if you’re waffling on the decision to purchase, though. Pop Mart’s notoriously strict return policy (complete with an unboxing video requirement) shows just how premium this piece is positioned.

If you’re a Labubu collector, this IS the statement piece for your collection. The rotating head feature might seem simple, but it adds that extra touch of interactivity that separates display-worthy pieces from shelf-fillers.

Still Chasing Labubu? Highly Coveted Alternatives You Can Buy Now

If you miss out on the anniversary drop (or if the price tag has you reconsidering your life choices), there are still plenty of ways to get your Labubu fix.

LABUBU × Pronounce: Wings of Fortune

The LABUBU × Pronounce: Wings of Fortune offers a fascinating plush-vinyl hybrid approach with fashion-forward styling. From office desks to convention displays, this Labubu consistently draws attention without requiring the display commitment of the MEGA scale. The non-blind box nature means you know exactly what you’re getting, too, which is a huge plus for gift-giving or completing a specific collection theme.

The Monsters – Tasty Macarons Vinyl Face Blind Box

For the blind box thrill-seekers, The Monsters – Tasty Macarons Vinyl Face Blind Box series delivers that dopamine hit of surprise with multiple colorways and a secret chase figure that has collectors buying in multiples. At a fraction of the MEGA price, these make for perfect entry points into Labubu collecting.

The Monsters Let’s Checkmate Series

The Monsters Let’s Checkmate Series takes a more thematic approach, with subtle chess-inspired designs that tell a cohesive story across the collection. Despite their smaller footprint, these have surprising display presence and appeal to collectors who appreciate conceptual consistency in their displays. And who wouldn’t want to play a game of chess using Labubus?

Buying Advice for the Labubu-Curious

MEGA releases are display investments, not impulse buys. They hold value impressively well (so long as the bubble doesn’t burst), but demand dedicated space and careful handling. Blind boxes deliver affordability and the thrill of the chase, but prepare for duplicates if you’re hunting specific designs.

For gifting or starting a collection, the non-blind hybrid pieces offer the best balance of certainty and value. And please, if you only do one thing, buy from official retailers. The counterfeit market for Labubu is still unfortunately huge, and nothing kills collector joy faster than realizing you’ve purchased a knockoff.

The Tenth Anniversary MEGA LABUBU is a big moment for one of designer toy culture’s most beloved characters. Whether you’ve been collecting since day one or are just discovering the charm of these little monsters, there’s never been a better time to explore the world of Labubu.