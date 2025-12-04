Robosen’s Transformers Soundwave Auto-Converting Robot Is $400 Cheaper For 1 Month

By now, most Transformers collectors are likely aware of the awesome and extremely expensive Transformers robots that Robosen has produced with Hasbro over the last couple of years. This includes Megatron, Optimus Prime, Grimlock and Bumblebee robots with features like a super impressive ability to auto-convert, a memory bank filled with hundreds of voice lines recorded by the original G1 actors, and much more. Today, the Decepticon Soundwave joins the lineup, and this time they took the authenticity to the next level by adding a Bluetooth speaker that can be activated when in cassette mode.

Want more like this? Get the latest drops, ratings, reviews, and more with the ComicBook Gear Review newsletter — straight to your inbox.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Indeed, Soundwave might be the most impressive robot in the Robosen Transformers lineup to date. Robosen notes that 84 high-performance chipsets and 28 precision-built servo-motors are on board to handle the complicated motions, poses, and auto-conversion from robot to cassette player. They also commissioned Frank Welker, the original G1 voice of Soundwave, to record over 200 lines for the project – lines that were enhanced by engineer Scott Brownlee to perfectly replicate the 1984 sound of classics like “Destroy Autobots” and “Soundwave superior, Autobots inferior”.

As for the Bluetooth functionality, you’ll be able to stream your favorite music to Soundwave, and the buttons on the retro tape deck are actually functional, allowing you to skip, pause, and play. There’s even an integrated recording feature to record your own audio.

Robosen Transformers Soundwave Pre-Order Deal

At the time of writing, you can pre-order the Robosen Transformers Soundwave Auto-Converting robot here at Entertainment Earth for $999 with free U.S. shipping slated for April 2026 (you won’t be charged until it’s on the way to your doorstep). Yes, that’s expensive, but Robosen notes that the price will climb to $1,399 after 30 days. Needless to say, a $400 savings is significant, especially with free shipping on such a large figure (it measures 14.3 inches tall). The clock is ticking, so take advantage while you can.