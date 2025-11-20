Shoe Palace’s John Wick Collection Is A Dream For Franchise Fans

The John Wick franchise is known for its symphony of thrilling chases and brutal action fights, but there’s a fair bit of style present as well. Whether you’re talking about John Wick, Ballerina, or The Continental, the John Wick franchise has continued to expand in major ways, and now Shoe Palace has introduced a new clothing collection that will be a John Wick fan’s dream.

The John Wick Shoe Palace collection features a number of slick t-shirts and hoodies, starting with the SP X John Wick No Business shirt, which features a clean design on the front and a large shot of Wick and his reliable Pit bull. Wick and his friend are also featured on the back of the SP X John Wick Purpose Pullover, which also features the “A Man Without Purpose Is Nothing” quote on the front.

One of the standouts in the collection is the SP X John Wick Action Shirt, which features a gorgeous design of Wick ready for action and a quote on the front that reads “Every Action Has Consequences”. Other shirts in the set include the Continental, Osaka, and Chapter 4, and you can check out all of the designs on the official page.

The John Wick franchise has successfully spun off into film and TV, with the latest film, the Ana de Armas project Ballerina, earning praise from fans. As for what’s next, director Chad Stahelski has discussed the topic of a possible John Wick 5, but if it happens, there has to be one key point in making it work.

“The saga of John Wick was pretty wrapped up,” Stahelski told Empire. “So the only way to do a 5 is to have a new story that involves John Wick. It’s not a continuation, with the High Table. John dealt with his grief. It will be really different, and everybody [will] see the trailer and go, ‘Holy f*** … I gotta see that.’”

Ironically, the original version of John Wick didn’t look much like the franchise we now know and love, as Stahelski revealed he didn’t think the film needed him and his team due to the infrequency of action sequences.

“I swear to God that the first day it’s called Scorn,” Stahelski said. “I think John Wick only killed two people. I think it was like two or three people or something like that. It was very contained, Cold War kind of thing. And I said, ‘Look, this is great, but like, you don’t want us, like, it’d be no problem to help you, but you don’t need us. Like, it’s not that kind of movie where you need, like, our whole team and cost you millions of dollars.’ He’s like, ‘Well, what if you direct it?’ And I was like, ‘Well, I don’t think there’s a lot of second unit here. Like, you know what I mean? It’s one little car thing.’ He’s like, ‘No, no direct the movie.’”

John Wick 5 hasn’t been officially confirmed, but hopefully it does become a reality down the line.

