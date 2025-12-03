Star Wars Black Series Phase I Assault Trooper and Battle Droid Officer 2-Pack Exclusive Is Up For Pre-Order

Hasbro has been dropping a lot of reissues as we wind down 2025, but they still have something left in the tank for Star Wars Black Series collectors, especially if you’re into army building. The Black Series Phase I Assault Trooper (Coruscant Guard) & Battle Droid Officer (Training) 2-pack is inspired by the 2017 Star Wars Battlefront II video game, and pre-orders have just gone live here on Amazon as an exclusive for $55.99 with a release date set for April 1st.

Part of the Gaming Greats lineup, the trooper figure comes with two blasters and a removable helmet. The battle droid includes a blaster and an antenna accessory. The droid is depicted with the white and yellow/gold color scheme that represents the training skin in the game while the Phase I Trooper is equipped with the red Coruscant Guard skin (note that Hasbro used the upgraded 2023 Clone Trooper body here, so it wasn’t a super cheap reuse like a lot of figures in this line). You can take a closer look in the gallery below.

On the subject of those reissues from Hasbro, note that the Star Wars The Vintage Collection: Jabba the Hutt Playset is back in stock here at Entertainment Earth for $99.99 with free shipping. The set includes three figures: Jabba the Hutt, Salacious B. Crumb, and the smelter droid 8D8. It also comes with a ton of accessories, including an armrest, soft goods pillows, rugs.nthe aquarium, the hookah pipe set piece, and various food and drink items.

The Star Wars The Vintage Collection: Court Denizens is also back for $79.99 with free shipping here at Entertainment Earth: It includes 3.75-inch figures of Velken Tezeri, Taym Dren-garen, Ree-Yees, and Tessek (Squid Head) as four individually carded figures with accessories.