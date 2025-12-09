TeePublic’s Holiday Sales Make It the Perfect Spot for the Pop Culture Obsessive on Your Gift List

The hours are ticking down toward Christmas, and though holiday shopping is in full swing there are still plenty of folks who haven’t even gotten started (we’re two weeks out from the big day!). Don’t kid yourself, either. Your online shopping time may be centered around a few key stores, but the one place you can’t afford to ignore for all the super fans in your life is actually TeePublic. Featuring storefronts from a global community of independent designers, which put their art on shirts, mugs, and art prints, there’s literally something for every fandom on TeePublic, and for the time being, shoppers can get up to 35% off Sitewide. Here are some great designs we found just to give you an idea of what’s out there.

Galaxys Edge – Coca Cola T-Shirt

The first product we want to spotlight is the Galaxy’s Edge Coca-Cola shirt via Allfather Apparel, and it’s great for a couple of reasons. One is that the shirt pays tribute to the Aurebesh alphabet from Star Wars and how Disney’s Galaxy’s Edge is able to sell Coca-Cola products while still maintaining the immersion of being in that galaxy far, far away. The second reason this is a great one to buy for every Star Wars and Coke fan in your life is that it’s a great way to let your geek flag fly in an incredibly subtle way. Not everyone will be able to look at the shirt and know exactly what’s going on, but the people who do will definitely be your people. Allfather Apparel has a few other deep cut shirts available, including one that pays tribute to the now defunct Great Movie Ride.

Save the Hill Valley Clock Tower T-Shirt

Next up is one from Meta Cortex, a must-own for the Back to the Future fan in your life. The shirt calls back to the woman that Marty McFly runs into in the opening of the film who tells the tale of the Hill Valley City Hall Clocktower being struck by lightning, a seed that becomes the impetus to get him…back to the future. The subtlety in this one really works in it favor, and it’s once again a shirt that only real fans are going to recognize since there’s no actual Back to the Future branding present. Meta Cortex has a slew of other designs that fit the same mold in their shop as well, including a ton for Arrested Development and Breaking Bad that are equally as subtle (and hilarious).

Tis But a Scratch T-Shirt

For the retro fan in your life, kg07_shirts has the perfect kind of artwork. In the above image, they combine one of the silliest scenes from Monty Python and the Holy Grail with a classic fighting game aesthetic. Though this one is a little more obvious to anyone else in the world what your shirt is about, it has an extra layer of artistry on display. Rather than just featuring King Arthur or the Black Knight as they appear in the film, it adds that extra twist of retro video games as well, and even the name itself is a joke for fans only. The seller has a slew of other Monthy Python and the Holy Grail-themed shirts, including a RUN DMC parody that may be even better than the above.

Duel in the Great Wave

Batang 90s Art has apparel that appeals to fans of Japanese-centric media, such as the above that mashes together MechaGodzilla from the classic TOHO movies and the Dragonzord from Mighty Morphin Power Rangers. The image feels like a hallmark example of pop culture shirts on the internet, allowing the wearer to show off two major franchises that they rep in a way that’s actually cool. The artist has plenty of others that fit the bill in a similar mold, like a Super Friends parody that includes Hanna-Barbera properties like Space Ghost, Frankenstein Jr., and Captain Caveman.

One Small Beer After Another

Everything else we’ve shown off here is largely for the retro crowd, but we couldn’t pass up a perfect movie shirt for the modern fan. Featuring the behind-the-scenes image from Paul Thomas Anderson’s hit movie One Battle After Another with stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Benicio Del Toro holding a few Modellos together inside a car, and crosses out “Battle” from the title to add “Small Beer.” It may not be a joke that everyone you run into will get, but for fans of this amazing new movie and the memes that have popped up around it, this is a slam dunk new shirt. The artist, metikc, has plenty of other designs that tie in to modern pop culture, including Severance.