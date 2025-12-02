The First 8 LEGO Star Wars 2026 Sets Announced With Pre-Orders

With the new year on the horizon, LEGO is gearing up for a massive January 1st drop. If history is any indicator, you can expect to see over 100 new sets across all of their top lineups, including LEGO Icons, Harry Potter, Marvel, Super Mario, LEGO City, and much more. In this case, we’re shining the spotlight on the very first LEGO Star Wars sets announced for 2026, and the most notable releases already available to pre-order.

These “notable” releases include the kid-focused BB-8 Astromech Droid (75452) for $89.99, an adult-focused mini AT-AT (75440) for $64.99, and the Venator-Class Attack Cruiser (75441) priced at $79.99. All three sets are breezy builds with piece counts that range between 525 and 643, serving as updates to retired sets and smaller, less expensive counterparts to larger sets like the 5374-piece Venator-Class Republic Attack Cruiser that’s priced at $649.99. We’re especially fond of the AT-AT, which comes with a snowspeeder wrapping its tow cable around the AT-AT’s legs as inspired by the scene in Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back.

As noted, the sets listed above are available to pre-order now with an official release date of January 1st. The rest of the LEGO Star Wars 2026 reveals won’t go up for order until that date, and they can be categorized are small, inexpensive sets geared towards kids. A breakdown of these releases can be found below.