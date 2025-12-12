Topps Unveils First Marvel Studios Chrome Set With Actual Hand-Drawn Frank Miller Cards (Exclusive)

Following their collection of Topps Finest X-Men ’97 and a comic book-inspired Chrome set earlier this year, Topps’ new partnership with Marvel is about to level up with their first ever set of Chrome cards inspired by the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). It’s loaded with surprises, including hand-drawn and signed cards from the legendary Frank Miller. Not prints of drawings mind you. We’re talking about 1-of-1 cards with artwork that Frank Miller drew directly on the card. Your very first official look is happening right here, right now at Comicbook!
For starters, the base set will include 200 cards that showcase fan-favorite characters across Marvel Studios movies and television shows that are enhanced by dynamic brand-new parallels. Among these cards collectors will find Debut cards with a Marvel-themed Medallion that indicates a first-ever trading card appearance for a specific character. There will also be “The Snap” variation of the full base set, each subject numbered to 99, which captures the moment that Thanos “snaps” these cards out of existence.
Topps will also pay tribute to their 1963 Astronauts set with a The Fantastic Four: First Steps insert that includes Mister Fantastic, Invisible Woman, Human Torch and The Thing. Keep an eye out for the special Fantastic Four blue parallel numbered to 4 (of course). Is that all the features? Nope, we’re just getting started.
Other thematic inserts will include Marvel Gods – deities and demigods against die-cut acetate, Agatha All Along, which puts the original Tarot card designs from the show on thick chrome numbered to 99, and narrative subsets highlighting the most memorable moments in recent releases like Captain America: Brave New World, Daredevil: Born Again, and Thunderbolts*. Topps notes that the New Avengers Logo Variation and TVA Pruning are just a few of many fun Easter eggs to uncover.
Topps MCU Chrome Set Hand-Drawn Frank Miller Cards Details
As for the hand-drawn and signed Frank Miller cards, you have a 1:15,200 chance of scoring one of the simple designs featured above. Speaking of long odds, we have a full breakdown of the odds for the entire set below along with a checklist, but first, here’s what you need to know about when and where to get your orders in.
Topps MCU Chrome Release Date and Prices
The 2025 Topps Marvel Studios Chrome will launch at 12pm EST on December 23d on Topps.com. They list the Hobby SKU at $270 and the Value SKU at $40.
Topps MCU Chrome Checklist
The following is a condensed breakdown of the entire set. It will be followed by a breakdown of the odds of pulling the various cards that are up for grabs.
Base Set & Variations
- Base Set: 200 Cards covering MCU Phases 1–6
- Notable Debuts: Red Hulk, Sentry, The Fantastic Four (Reed Richards, Sue Storm, Johnny Storm, Ben Grimm), Galactus, Silver Surfer
- “The Snap” Variation: 200 Cards (S-1 to S-200) mirroring the Base Set
Insert Sets
- Captain America: Brave New World: 25 Cards (BNW-1 to BNW-25)
- Daredevil: Born Again: 25 Cards (DD-1 to DD-25)
- Thunderbolts: 25 Cards (T-1 to T-25)
- New Avengers Logo Variation: 25 Cards (NA-1 to NA-25) featuring Thunderbolts characters
- The Fantastic Four: First Steps: 11 Cards (FF-1 to FF-11)
- Avengers Shadowbox: 20 Cards (AS-1 to AS-20)
- Marvel Gods: 25 Cards (MG-1 to MG-25)
- Agatha All Along: 7 Tarot-themed Cards (AA-1 to AA-7)
- The TVA Pruning: 25 Cards (TVA-1 to TVA-25)
- Celestial Arrival: 1 Card (CA-1 Arishem)
- Reflections: 5 Cards (R-1 to R-5) featuring duos like Wolverine & Hulk, Iron Man & Dr. Doom
Autograph Collection
- Single Autographs: Extensive list including Chris Evans, Hugh Jackman, Ryan Reynolds, Harrison Ford, Charlize Theron, and Tom Hiddleston
- Dual Autographs: Key pairings such as Ryan Reynolds & Hugh Jackman, Charlie Cox & Vincent D’Onofrio, and Chris Evans & Hayley Atwell
- Trio Autographs: Cast groupings from Daredevil: Born Again, Thunderbolts, The Marvels, and Fantastic Four: First Steps
- Fantastic Four Autographs: Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Ralph Ineson
- Agatha All Along Autographs: Kathryn Hahn, Patti Lupone, Joe Locke, Ali Ahn, and Sasheer Zamata
- Thunderbolts Content Capture Autographs: Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus
Sketch Cards
- Standard Sketch Cards: Featuring over 100 artists
- Frank Miller Sketch Cards: Exclusive sketches by Frank Miller
Topps MCU Chrome Odds List
Base Set & Standard Parallels
- Base Set: Hobby 1:1 | Breaker 1:1 | Value Boxes 1:1
- Rainbow Refractor: Hobby 1:2 | Breaker 1:1 | Value Boxes 1:2
- Prism Refractor: Hobby 1:6 | Breaker 1:6 | Value Boxes 1:6
- Shimmer Refractor: Hobby 1:96 | Breaker 1:96 | Value Boxes 1:96
- Sky Blue Raywave Refractor: Value Boxes Only (1:2)
- Green Refractor: Hobby 1:15 | Breaker 1:9 | Value Boxes 1:283
- Agatha Refractor: Hobby 1:13 | Breaker 1:20 | Value Boxes 1:368
- Thor’s Lightning Refractor: Hobby 1:13 | Breaker 1:27 | Value Box SE 1:1,169 | EA 1:1,170 | CAA 1:1,162
- Marvel Red and Black Lava Refractor: Hobby 1:40 | Breaker 1:9 | Value Boxes ~1:526
- Captain America Refractor: Hobby 1:13 | Breaker 1:39 | Value Boxes ~1:814
- Loki Refractor: Hobby 1:39 | Breaker 1:30 | Value Boxes 1:898
- Gold Refractor / Gold Wave: Hobby 1:58 | Breaker 1:44 | Value Boxes 1:1,346
- Ms. Marvel Parallel: Hobby 1:60 | Breaker 1:25 | Value Boxes ~1:1,197
- Orange Refractor / Wave Orange: Hobby 1:116 | Breaker 1:88 | Value Boxes 1:2,693
- Black Refractor / Black Wave: Hobby 1:290 | Breaker 1:219 | Value Boxes 1:6,732
- Red Refractor / Red Wave: Hobby 1:579 | Breaker 1:438 | Value Boxes 1:13,463
- Superfractor: Hobby 1:2,887 | Breaker 1:2,040 | Value Boxes 1:66,237
- Printing Plates: Hobby 1:723 | Breaker 1:557 | Value Boxes 1:16,898
Hobby Exclusive Geometric Parallels
- Geometric Parallel: 1:1
- Orange Geometric: 1:2
- Black Geometric: 1:4
- Red Geometric: 1:7
Variations
- “The Snap” Variation: Hobby 1:30 | Breaker 1:23 | Value Boxes 1:680
- Gold Refractor: Hobby 1:58 | Breaker 1:44 | Value Boxes 1:1,346
- Orange Refractor: Hobby 1:116 | Breaker 1:88 | Value Boxes 1:2,693
- Black Refractor: Hobby 1:290 | Breaker 1:219 | Value Boxes 1:6,732
- Red Refractor: Hobby 1:579 | Breaker 1:438 | Value Boxes 1:13,463
- Superfractor: Hobby 1:2,887 | Breaker 1:2,040 | Value Boxes 1:66,237
Insert Sets
Captain America: Brave New World
- Base: Hobby 1:3 | Breaker 1:3 | Value Boxes 1:3
- Gold Refractor: Hobby 1:463 | Breaker 1:1,530 | Value Boxes 1:10,753
- Orange Refractor: Hobby 1:446 | Breaker 1:340 | Value Boxes 1:21,506
- Black Refractor: Hobby 1:891 | Breaker 1:680 | Value Boxes 1:53,417
- Red Refractor: Hobby 1:4,471 | Breaker 1:3,060 | Value Boxes 1:110,395
Daredevil: Born Again
- Gold Refractor: Hobby 1:6 | Breaker 1:6 | Value Boxes ~1:10,753
- Orange Refractor: Hobby 1:446 | Breaker 1:340 | Value Boxes 1:21,506
- Black Refractor: Hobby 1:891 | Breaker 1:680 | Value Boxes 1:53,417
- Red Refractor: Hobby 1:4,471 | Breaker 1:3,060 | Value Boxes 1:110,395
- Superfractor: Hobby/Breaker/Value Boxes 1:6
Thunderbolts
- Gold Refractor: Hobby 1:446 | Breaker 1:340 | Value Boxes 1:10,753
- Orange Refractor: Hobby 1:891 | Breaker 1:680 | Value Boxes 1:21,506
- Black Refractor: Hobby 1:2,225 | Breaker 1:1,530 | Value Boxes 1:53,417
- Red Refractor: Hobby 1:4,471 | Breaker 1:3,060 | Value Boxes 1:110,395
- New Avengers Logo Variation: Hobby 1:80 | Breaker 1:6 | Value Boxes 1:280
Other Inserts
- Avengers Shadowbox: Hobby 1:160 | Breaker 1:12
- Marvel Gods: Hobby 1:80 | Breaker 1:6 | Value Boxes 1:280
- Celestial Arrival: Hobby 1:240 | Breaker 1:18 | Value Boxes ~1:840
- Reflections: Hobby 1:400 | Breaker 1:30
- TVA Pruning: Hobby 1:226 | Breaker 1:175 | Value Boxes 1:5,430
- Agatha All Along: Hobby 1:939 | Breaker 1:765 | Value Boxes 1:22,684
- The Fantastic Four: First Steps: Hobby 1:10 (Black Refractor 1:4,302)
Autographs & Relics
- Single Autos: Hobby 1:25 | Breaker 1:2 | Value Boxes 1:601
- Gold Refractor: Hobby 1:174 | Breaker 1:9 | Value Boxes ~1:4,357
- Orange Refractor: Hobby 1:230 | Breaker 1:12 | Value Boxes ~1:5,782
- Black Refractor: Hobby 1:566 | Breaker 1:29 | Value Boxes ~1:14,316
- Red Refractor: Hobby 1:1,121 | Breaker 1:57 | Value Boxes ~1:28,184
- Superfractor: Hobby 1:5,630 | Breaker 1:279 | Value Boxes ~1:137,994
- Dual Autos: Hobby 1:3,305 | Breaker 1:166 | Value Boxes 1:78,854
- Trio Autos: Hobby 1:9,500 | Breaker 1:471 | Value Boxes 1:236,560
- Agatha All Along Auto: Hobby 1:2,203 | Breaker 1:112 | Value Boxes ~1:56,000
- The Fantastic Four: First Steps Auto: Hobby 1:1,520
- Thunderbolts Content Capture Cards: Hobby 1:10,605
- Thunderbolts Signed Content Capture Cards: Hobby 1:38,000
Sketch Cards
- Frank Miller Sketches: Hobby 1:15,200
- Standard Sketch (Silver): Hobby 1:143 | Breaker 1:6 | Value Boxes ~1:4,045
- Standard Sketch (Gold): Hobby 1:6,910
- Standard Sketch (Black): Hobby 1:4,560