Topps Unveils First Marvel Studios Chrome Set With Actual Hand-Drawn Frank Miller Cards (Exclusive)

Following their collection of Topps Finest X-Men ’97 and a comic book-inspired Chrome set earlier this year, Topps’ new partnership with Marvel is about to level up with their first ever set of Chrome cards inspired by the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). It’s loaded with surprises, including hand-drawn and signed cards from the legendary Frank Miller. Not prints of drawings mind you. We’re talking about 1-of-1 cards with artwork that Frank Miller drew directly on the card. Your very first official look is happening right here, right now at Comicbook!

For starters, the base set will include 200 cards that showcase fan-favorite characters across Marvel Studios movies and television shows that are enhanced by dynamic brand-new parallels. Among these cards collectors will find Debut cards with a Marvel-themed Medallion that indicates a first-ever trading card appearance for a specific character. There will also be “The Snap” variation of the full base set, each subject numbered to 99, which captures the moment that Thanos “snaps” these cards out of existence.

Topps will also pay tribute to their 1963 Astronauts set with a The Fantastic Four: First Steps insert that includes Mister Fantastic, Invisible Woman, Human Torch and The Thing. Keep an eye out for the special Fantastic Four blue parallel numbered to 4 (of course). Is that all the features? Nope, we’re just getting started.

Other thematic inserts will include Marvel Gods – deities and demigods against die-cut acetate, Agatha All Along, which puts the original Tarot card designs from the show on thick chrome numbered to 99, and narrative subsets highlighting the most memorable moments in recent releases like Captain America: Brave New World, Daredevil: Born Again, and Thunderbolts*. Topps notes that the New Avengers Logo Variation and TVA Pruning are just a few of many fun Easter eggs to uncover.

Topps MCU Chrome Set Hand-Drawn Frank Miller Cards Details

As for the hand-drawn and signed Frank Miller cards, you have a 1:15,200 chance of scoring one of the simple designs featured above. Speaking of long odds, we have a full breakdown of the odds for the entire set below along with a checklist, but first, here’s what you need to know about when and where to get your orders in.

The 2025 Topps Marvel Studios Chrome will launch at 12pm EST on December 23d on Topps.com. They list the Hobby SKU at $270 and the Value SKU at $40.

Topps MCU Chrome Checklist

The following is a condensed breakdown of the entire set. It will be followed by a breakdown of the odds of pulling the various cards that are up for grabs.

Base Set & Variations

Base Set: 200 Cards covering MCU Phases 1–6 Notable Debuts: Red Hulk, Sentry, The Fantastic Four (Reed Richards, Sue Storm, Johnny Storm, Ben Grimm), Galactus, Silver Surfer

200 Cards covering MCU Phases 1–6 “The Snap” Variation: 200 Cards (S-1 to S-200) mirroring the Base Set

Insert Sets

Captain America: Brave New World: 25 Cards (BNW-1 to BNW-25)

25 Cards (BNW-1 to BNW-25) Daredevil: Born Again: 25 Cards (DD-1 to DD-25)

25 Cards (DD-1 to DD-25) Thunderbolts: 25 Cards (T-1 to T-25)

25 Cards (T-1 to T-25) New Avengers Logo Variation: 25 Cards (NA-1 to NA-25) featuring Thunderbolts characters

25 Cards (NA-1 to NA-25) featuring Thunderbolts characters The Fantastic Four: First Steps: 11 Cards (FF-1 to FF-11)

11 Cards (FF-1 to FF-11) Avengers Shadowbox: 20 Cards (AS-1 to AS-20)

20 Cards (AS-1 to AS-20) Marvel Gods: 25 Cards (MG-1 to MG-25)

25 Cards (MG-1 to MG-25) Agatha All Along: 7 Tarot-themed Cards (AA-1 to AA-7)

7 Tarot-themed Cards (AA-1 to AA-7) The TVA Pruning: 25 Cards (TVA-1 to TVA-25)

25 Cards (TVA-1 to TVA-25) Celestial Arrival: 1 Card (CA-1 Arishem)

1 Card (CA-1 Arishem) Reflections: 5 Cards (R-1 to R-5) featuring duos like Wolverine & Hulk, Iron Man & Dr. Doom

Autograph Collection

Single Autographs: Extensive list including Chris Evans, Hugh Jackman, Ryan Reynolds, Harrison Ford, Charlize Theron, and Tom Hiddleston

Extensive list including Chris Evans, Hugh Jackman, Ryan Reynolds, Harrison Ford, Charlize Theron, and Tom Hiddleston Dual Autographs: Key pairings such as Ryan Reynolds & Hugh Jackman, Charlie Cox & Vincent D’Onofrio, and Chris Evans & Hayley Atwell

Key pairings such as Ryan Reynolds & Hugh Jackman, Charlie Cox & Vincent D’Onofrio, and Chris Evans & Hayley Atwell Trio Autographs: Cast groupings from Daredevil: Born Again, Thunderbolts, The Marvels, and Fantastic Four: First Steps

Cast groupings from Daredevil: Born Again, Thunderbolts, The Marvels, and Fantastic Four: First Steps Fantastic Four Autographs: Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Ralph Ineson

Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Ralph Ineson Agatha All Along Autographs: Kathryn Hahn, Patti Lupone, Joe Locke, Ali Ahn, and Sasheer Zamata

Kathryn Hahn, Patti Lupone, Joe Locke, Ali Ahn, and Sasheer Zamata Thunderbolts Content Capture Autographs: Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus

Sketch Cards

Standard Sketch Cards: Featuring over 100 artists

Featuring over 100 artists Frank Miller Sketch Cards: Exclusive sketches by Frank Miller

Topps MCU Chrome Odds List

Base Set & Standard Parallels

Base Set: Hobby 1:1 | Breaker 1:1 | Value Boxes 1:1

Hobby 1:1 | Breaker 1:1 | Value Boxes 1:1 Rainbow Refractor: Hobby 1:2 | Breaker 1:1 | Value Boxes 1:2

Hobby 1:2 | Breaker 1:1 | Value Boxes 1:2 Prism Refractor: Hobby 1:6 | Breaker 1:6 | Value Boxes 1:6

Hobby 1:6 | Breaker 1:6 | Value Boxes 1:6 Shimmer Refractor: Hobby 1:96 | Breaker 1:96 | Value Boxes 1:96

Hobby 1:96 | Breaker 1:96 | Value Boxes 1:96 Sky Blue Raywave Refractor: Value Boxes Only (1:2)

Value Boxes Only (1:2) Green Refractor: Hobby 1:15 | Breaker 1:9 | Value Boxes 1:283

Hobby 1:15 | Breaker 1:9 | Value Boxes 1:283 Agatha Refractor: Hobby 1:13 | Breaker 1:20 | Value Boxes 1:368

Hobby 1:13 | Breaker 1:20 | Value Boxes 1:368 Thor’s Lightning Refractor: Hobby 1:13 | Breaker 1:27 | Value Box SE 1:1,169 | EA 1:1,170 | CAA 1:1,162

Hobby 1:13 | Breaker 1:27 | Value Box SE 1:1,169 | EA 1:1,170 | CAA 1:1,162 Marvel Red and Black Lava Refractor: Hobby 1:40 | Breaker 1:9 | Value Boxes ~1:526

Hobby 1:40 | Breaker 1:9 | Value Boxes ~1:526 Captain America Refractor: Hobby 1:13 | Breaker 1:39 | Value Boxes ~1:814

Hobby 1:13 | Breaker 1:39 | Value Boxes ~1:814 Loki Refractor: Hobby 1:39 | Breaker 1:30 | Value Boxes 1:898

Hobby 1:39 | Breaker 1:30 | Value Boxes 1:898 Gold Refractor / Gold Wave: Hobby 1:58 | Breaker 1:44 | Value Boxes 1:1,346

Hobby 1:58 | Breaker 1:44 | Value Boxes 1:1,346 Ms. Marvel Parallel: Hobby 1:60 | Breaker 1:25 | Value Boxes ~1:1,197

Hobby 1:60 | Breaker 1:25 | Value Boxes ~1:1,197 Orange Refractor / Wave Orange: Hobby 1:116 | Breaker 1:88 | Value Boxes 1:2,693

Hobby 1:116 | Breaker 1:88 | Value Boxes 1:2,693 Black Refractor / Black Wave: Hobby 1:290 | Breaker 1:219 | Value Boxes 1:6,732

Hobby 1:290 | Breaker 1:219 | Value Boxes 1:6,732 Red Refractor / Red Wave: Hobby 1:579 | Breaker 1:438 | Value Boxes 1:13,463

Hobby 1:579 | Breaker 1:438 | Value Boxes 1:13,463 Superfractor: Hobby 1:2,887 | Breaker 1:2,040 | Value Boxes 1:66,237

Hobby 1:2,887 | Breaker 1:2,040 | Value Boxes 1:66,237 Printing Plates: Hobby 1:723 | Breaker 1:557 | Value Boxes 1:16,898

Hobby Exclusive Geometric Parallels

Geometric Parallel: 1:1

1:1 Orange Geometric: 1:2

1:2 Black Geometric: 1:4

1:4 Red Geometric: 1:7

Variations

“The Snap” Variation: Hobby 1:30 | Breaker 1:23 | Value Boxes 1:680 Gold Refractor: Hobby 1:58 | Breaker 1:44 | Value Boxes 1:1,346 Orange Refractor: Hobby 1:116 | Breaker 1:88 | Value Boxes 1:2,693 Black Refractor: Hobby 1:290 | Breaker 1:219 | Value Boxes 1:6,732 Red Refractor: Hobby 1:579 | Breaker 1:438 | Value Boxes 1:13,463 Superfractor: Hobby 1:2,887 | Breaker 1:2,040 | Value Boxes 1:66,237

Hobby 1:30 | Breaker 1:23 | Value Boxes 1:680

Insert Sets

Captain America: Brave New World

Base: Hobby 1:3 | Breaker 1:3 | Value Boxes 1:3

Hobby 1:3 | Breaker 1:3 | Value Boxes 1:3 Gold Refractor: Hobby 1:463 | Breaker 1:1,530 | Value Boxes 1:10,753

Hobby 1:463 | Breaker 1:1,530 | Value Boxes 1:10,753 Orange Refractor: Hobby 1:446 | Breaker 1:340 | Value Boxes 1:21,506

Hobby 1:446 | Breaker 1:340 | Value Boxes 1:21,506 Black Refractor: Hobby 1:891 | Breaker 1:680 | Value Boxes 1:53,417

Hobby 1:891 | Breaker 1:680 | Value Boxes 1:53,417 Red Refractor: Hobby 1:4,471 | Breaker 1:3,060 | Value Boxes 1:110,395

Daredevil: Born Again

Gold Refractor: Hobby 1:6 | Breaker 1:6 | Value Boxes ~1:10,753

Hobby 1:6 | Breaker 1:6 | Value Boxes ~1:10,753 Orange Refractor: Hobby 1:446 | Breaker 1:340 | Value Boxes 1:21,506

Hobby 1:446 | Breaker 1:340 | Value Boxes 1:21,506 Black Refractor: Hobby 1:891 | Breaker 1:680 | Value Boxes 1:53,417

Hobby 1:891 | Breaker 1:680 | Value Boxes 1:53,417 Red Refractor: Hobby 1:4,471 | Breaker 1:3,060 | Value Boxes 1:110,395

Hobby 1:4,471 | Breaker 1:3,060 | Value Boxes 1:110,395 Superfractor: Hobby/Breaker/Value Boxes 1:6

Thunderbolts

Gold Refractor: Hobby 1:446 | Breaker 1:340 | Value Boxes 1:10,753

Hobby 1:446 | Breaker 1:340 | Value Boxes 1:10,753 Orange Refractor: Hobby 1:891 | Breaker 1:680 | Value Boxes 1:21,506

Hobby 1:891 | Breaker 1:680 | Value Boxes 1:21,506 Black Refractor: Hobby 1:2,225 | Breaker 1:1,530 | Value Boxes 1:53,417

Hobby 1:2,225 | Breaker 1:1,530 | Value Boxes 1:53,417 Red Refractor: Hobby 1:4,471 | Breaker 1:3,060 | Value Boxes 1:110,395

Hobby 1:4,471 | Breaker 1:3,060 | Value Boxes 1:110,395 New Avengers Logo Variation: Hobby 1:80 | Breaker 1:6 | Value Boxes 1:280

Other Inserts

Avengers Shadowbox: Hobby 1:160 | Breaker 1:12

Hobby 1:160 | Breaker 1:12 Marvel Gods: Hobby 1:80 | Breaker 1:6 | Value Boxes 1:280

Hobby 1:80 | Breaker 1:6 | Value Boxes 1:280 Celestial Arrival: Hobby 1:240 | Breaker 1:18 | Value Boxes ~1:840

Hobby 1:240 | Breaker 1:18 | Value Boxes ~1:840 Reflections: Hobby 1:400 | Breaker 1:30

Hobby 1:400 | Breaker 1:30 TVA Pruning: Hobby 1:226 | Breaker 1:175 | Value Boxes 1:5,430

Hobby 1:226 | Breaker 1:175 | Value Boxes 1:5,430 Agatha All Along: Hobby 1:939 | Breaker 1:765 | Value Boxes 1:22,684

Hobby 1:939 | Breaker 1:765 | Value Boxes 1:22,684 The Fantastic Four: First Steps: Hobby 1:10 (Black Refractor 1:4,302)

Autographs & Relics

Single Autos: Hobby 1:25 | Breaker 1:2 | Value Boxes 1:601 Gold Refractor: Hobby 1:174 | Breaker 1:9 | Value Boxes ~1:4,357 Orange Refractor: Hobby 1:230 | Breaker 1:12 | Value Boxes ~1:5,782 Black Refractor: Hobby 1:566 | Breaker 1:29 | Value Boxes ~1:14,316 Red Refractor: Hobby 1:1,121 | Breaker 1:57 | Value Boxes ~1:28,184 Superfractor: Hobby 1:5,630 | Breaker 1:279 | Value Boxes ~1:137,994

Hobby 1:25 | Breaker 1:2 | Value Boxes 1:601 Dual Autos: Hobby 1:3,305 | Breaker 1:166 | Value Boxes 1:78,854

Hobby 1:3,305 | Breaker 1:166 | Value Boxes 1:78,854 Trio Autos: Hobby 1:9,500 | Breaker 1:471 | Value Boxes 1:236,560

Hobby 1:9,500 | Breaker 1:471 | Value Boxes 1:236,560 Agatha All Along Auto: Hobby 1:2,203 | Breaker 1:112 | Value Boxes ~1:56,000

Hobby 1:2,203 | Breaker 1:112 | Value Boxes ~1:56,000 The Fantastic Four: First Steps Auto: Hobby 1:1,520

Hobby 1:1,520 Thunderbolts Content Capture Cards: Hobby 1:10,605

Hobby 1:10,605 Thunderbolts Signed Content Capture Cards: Hobby 1:38,000

Sketch Cards