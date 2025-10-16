Unlock The LEGO Mystery Vault With The LEGO Code Break Challenge

Brick builders and gamers unite! LEGO has an exciting and unique new challenge coming up this week. Called LEGO Code Break, the new game challenges players to solve clues and find hidden codes inspired by popular gaming universes for the chance to unlock a mystery vault filled with some big prizes.

The game starts at 12pm PST / 3pm EST today, October 16th with the reveal of a massive, real-life mystery vault in San Diego’s Gaslamp Quarter. Fans must visit the LEGO Code Break website to uncover four hidden numbers, characters or symbols that form the secret code to unlock the vault by October 19th. Once opened, fans will have 36 hours to return to the CodeBreak website and enter the code that was used to open the vault for their chance to claim the ultimate grand prize inside. What is that grand prize you ask?

One player will win the ultimate gamer setup which includes a cutting-edge console, monitors, gaming chair, streaming equipment and exclusive LEGO gaming sets spanning the Fortnite, Minecraft and Sonic franchises.

For those who will be participating, keep an eye on the LEGO social channels of gaming creators Andre Rebelo (TypicalGamer), Alex Kushelevskiy (FORMULA) and Jess Adel (JustJesss), because clues will be hidden in their content. Again, there’s going to be hidden letters, symbols and numbers in content celebrating popular games like Minecraft, Fortnite and Sonic the Hedgehog. Once the code is discovered, it must be entered here at the LEGO Code Break website.

For those players in San Diego, a real-life experience awaits. Since TwitchCon is transforming San Diego into a gaming hub that weekend, fans can also experience the LEGO Code Break experience in real-life, where they can participate in multiple activities. You can examine the vault in person, build and take home a mini LEGO gaming controller, explore LEGO set displays, and see gigantic builds of video game characters. For gamers, this experience seems like a great way to celebrate modern gaming fandoms. The onsite experience will be open to the public from Oct. 16-18, 12-8 p.m.

The whole idea is fairly unusual, but it sounds fun. A blend of real-life and digital worlds and challenges, the LEGO challenge is interesting and creative, something that LEGO is known for. That said, we see no mention of the new Nintendo Game Boy LEGO set, which is the hot gaming set of the moment.

“The LEGO Group has built a rich gaming legacy that unlocks adventures and universes in brick form,” said Beth McKenna, Head of U.S. Marketing at the LEGO Group. “With LEGO Code Break, we’re combining that history with the live, hands-on experience our brand is also well-known for, to prove that gaming culture thrives when digital and real-world play come together.”

