The Invisible Man Star Elisabeth Moss Teases the Terror of the Reboot

Landing in theaters later this month is an all-new take on The Invisible Man, shifting focus away from a man using his new-found powers to perform petty crimes and instead exploring a sociopathic narcissist who opts to terrorize his former girlfriend seemingly from beyond the grave. Elisabeth Moss plays Cecilia, the target of his terror, who is physically and emotionally abused, making for a truly traumatizing cinematic experience. While the film makes for an effectively creepy endeavor, Moss recently confirmed that shooting the film was a much more enjoyable affair, but divulged the inherent creepiness that comes with the powers of invisibility.

"They're really fun people, very funny people. We joke around a lot," Moss shared with ComicBook.com of the film's director Leigh Whannell and co-star Oliver Jackson-Cohen. "We had to all be separated at a certain point because we would all just do nothing but joke around. It was fun. You're doing something that's essentially something extremely imaginative that is in a space that is really fun to play with, with the effects, the stunt doubles, all of the stuff that we were doing. It's also hard not to laugh when you see a man in a green suit or someone is pulling a door closed with a wire and then he's creeping out the door. It was fun."

While the film takes the name of the 1933 Universal Pictures film, inspired by the 1897 H.G. Wells novel, the tone of the film and its exploration of abuse feels far more relevant than the original narrative. Despite these slight tweaks to the concept, Moss detailed how the core concept lends itself so well to the world of horror.

"For some reason, there's not a lot of things that occur to me that you would do if you're invisible. It just lends itself to sketchy behavior," Moss pointed out. "There's very few things that you can do. And everything ends up being illegal in some way. When you wanna do something good, you kind of want people to see it. And you kind of want it to be visible."

In the upcoming film, trapped in a violent, controlling relationship with a wealthy and brilliant scientist, Cecilia Kass (Moss) escapes in the dead of night and disappears into hiding, aided by her sister (Harriet Dyer), their childhood friend (Aldis Hodge) and his teenage daughter (Storm Reid). But when Cecilia’s abusive ex (Jackson-Cohen) commits suicide and leaves her a generous portion of his vast fortune, Cecilia suspects his death was a hoax. As a series of eerie coincidences turns lethal, threatening the lives of those she loves, Cecilia’s sanity begins to unravel as she desperately tries to prove that she is being hunted by someone nobody can see.

See The Invisible Man in theaters on February 28th.

Are you looking forward to the new movie? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!