New Final Destination Sequel Details Teased, Will Be Set in Universe of Previous Films

In January of 2019, reports emerged that a new entry into the Final Destination series was on the way, which was being described as a "reboot," though franchise creator Jeffrey Reddick confirms that the new film will still fall within the canon of the initial five films, while producer Craig Perry teased that the film will take place in the world of rescue workers. Given the current trend of classic films being revived in a number of ways, either through remakes, reimaginings, or sequels, the term "reboot" has come to describe any new film in a series that will hopefully bring it back from the dead.

"The horror geek in me is excited when they're doing a new one, I really like those writers a lot. I've been talking to Craig and the concept behind it is unique," Reddick shared with Digital Spy. "I think 'reboot' is probably too strong of a word, it makes it sound like they're going to change everything, but it's definitely a Final Destination movie."

Patrick Melton and Marcus Dunstan have been tapped to write the film, having previously contributed to the Saw series. Reddick went on to share his excitement at Perry's involvement and praised the producer's accomplishments in previous entries.

"Craig is the master of coming up with crazy openings and set pieces," Reddick added. "He's told me a couple of things that happen in this one and it's going to be a lot of fun. It's not going feel like cash-grab Final Destination film."

The original series saw characters who would have visions of their own demise and acted fast after experiencing those omens as to avoid being involved in a horrifying accident. While they may have escaped that fate and survived a little bit longer, death would ultimately come for them, eradicating them in Rube Goldberg-ian ways.

The new film will center on characters who are regularly encountering death in their daily lives.

"We're toying with having it take place in the world of first responders: EMTs, firemen and police. These people deal with death on the front lines every day, and make choices that can cause people to live or die," Perry admitted. "We rely on their good judgement, expertise, and calm demeanour. So why not put those people in the nightmare situation where every choice can bring about life and death – but now for themselves? We're thinking that world might be an interesting way into a Final Destination movie, and one which can also generate unique set pieces in a very credible way."

He added, "The last thing I'll say is, I don't think anybody will look at a revolving door in the same way again..."

Stay tuned for details on the new Final Destination.

